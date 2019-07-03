comscore Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market
Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market with in-display fingerprint scanner: Report

This exclusive iPhone model will only retail in China. It will be affordable and come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

  Published: July 3, 2019 11:41 AM IST
The current Apple iPhone line-up is the most expensive ever. It is the reason why Apple is finding it difficult to sell it in emerging markets such as China. This is because an average consumer only spends about $400 (approximately Rs 29,000) on a new phone. In Q1 2019, Apple just sold 6.5 million iPhone units in China, which is a 30 percent decline compared to Q1 2018.

Apple tried to market older devices at reduced prices, but the approach is failing. Now, a new report on TheGlobalTimes claims that Apple is working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market. It is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of Face ID. The new Apple iPhone could also be significantly more affordable to better compete with the rival Android counterparts.

Details of China-exclusive Apple iPhone

The “tailored iPhone” could help boost sales and also save Apple’s local smartphone business. Replacing Face ID with a fingerprint scanner will help keep prices at low. It will also be the first iPhone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanning solution. It will be similar to the one offered by Huawei, Samsung and others. The fingerprint scanner under the display will also allow for an edge-to-edge screen with narrow bezels.

This won’t be the first time Apple will do something different for the Chinese market. The current iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with dual SIM functionality. In the Chinese market, Apple is offering two separate SIM slots. For the rest of the world, Apple has implemented a physical SIM and an eSIM option.

Barclays analysts also claimed that Apple could offer iPhones with acoustic fingerprint scanning technology that would allow for the entire screen to be Touch ID. However, it is not expected before 2020.

  • Published Date: July 3, 2019 11:41 AM IST

