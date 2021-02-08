American tech giant is working on a new lightning cable that will be more durable and long-lasting than its last iteration. The Cupertino-based giant is expected to add more material to the wire to increase the thickness which will subsequently increase its lifespan. Also Read - AirPods found in man's chest as he felt discomfort: Here's what happened

The company has stated that it recently filed a patent which according to Apple will be increasing the stiff material around the charging wire. Also Read - Google working on Apple-like anti-tracking privacy feature for Android

Through thick and thin

Many Apple users might have experienced a lot of wear and tear at both ends of their cable do you continuous use which leads to most wire either breaking or just not good enough to use. Also Read - Apple's mixed-reality headset to sport dual 8K screens, cost $3,000

This forces many customers to buy new lightning cables from the market that cost Rs 1,800. So this isn’t an inexpensive fix. The new cable is expected to be more durable without affecting the market price of the product.

The biggest disadvantage is that these cables hardly have any good substitutes in the market which is why Apple customers don’t have many options.

What’s in the pipeline?

The filing stated, “the stiff material creates a localized increase in the bending resistance of the cable, thereby relieving strain on the wire connections. In addition to making the cable locally stiffer, the strain relief sleeve also makes the cable thicker at the ends. In some instances, the added thickness may not be desired.”

It’s not as if the company has not experimented with thicker wires before. However, Apple realized that they had trouble fitting the wires into stands and cases which is why they discontinued that strategy.

Apple has not revealed any details about the product as yet and the filing of the patent does not mean that more durable lightning cables will reach customers soon. It is possible that the company will introduce these new and improved cables with the upcoming iPhones and this strategy will also help the company reduce e-waste.

Apple was the first major smartphone manufacturer which stopped shipping charging adapters with its iPhones last year. This move was also targeted towards helping in volume increments in shipments.