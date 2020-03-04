Apple is working on six new devices with mini-LED technology for 2020 and 2021. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the production of these devices won’t be affected by the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. In his new note sent to investors, Kuo notes that Apple is developing a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This will be joined by a new 27-inch iMac Pro and a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro. The iPhone maker is also working on the successor to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other devices include a 10.2-inch iPad and a 7.9-inch iPad mini.

Kuo is not offering a launch timeline for these devices mentioned in his investor note. However, he does mention that the new 27-inch iMac Pro will debut in the fourth quarter of 2020. The 7.9-inch iPad mini is also tipped to launch this year. “The product research and development for mini LED remains unaffected by the COVID-19. The visibility for commercialization has even exceeded the expectations in our previous report,” Kuo explained in his note. The mention of the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro will go down as the most interesting product.

Apple set to make mini-LED mainstream

This particular model could be the successor to the 13-inch MacBook Pro. It can also be seen as a smaller version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. There have been indications that Apple is working on a smaller MacBook Pro for sometime now. This 14.1-inch MacBook Pro could debut alongside a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro. We could see this 14.1-inch model offer a scissor switch keyboard as opposed to the butterfly keyboard seen on the current 13-inch MacBook Pro.

“The trend for Apple’s development and promotion of mini LED is more identifiable in five years. We predict that Apple is currently developing six mini-LED-support products (vs. the previous report of only two products), including a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, a 27-inch ‌iMac Pro‌ in 4Q20, a 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (upgraded from 13.3-inch), a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, a 10.2-inch ‌iPad‌, and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini in 2020,” Kuo said in a note obtained by MacRumors.

Apple is reportedly still figuring out the impact of Coronavirus on its 2020 product lineup. Kuo adds that Apple’s mini-LED products will come out in 2020 and 2021. He has also mentioned that the 16-inch MacBook Pro could adopt mini-LED display tech this year. In a previous note, Kuo said Apple is adopting a mini-LED display for 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This fall, we might see Apple launch iPhone 12 series and refreshed iPad Pro lineup.