comscore Apple working on six new products with mini-LED technology | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple working on six new products with mini-LED technology: Ming-Chi Kuo
News

Apple working on six new products with mini-LED technology: Ming-Chi Kuo

News

Apple seems to be preparing to make mini-LED mainstream on its products in 2020 and 2021. The company is said to be preparing to launch at least six new products.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 10:20 AM IST
iPad Pro Apple Pencil 2 main

Apple is working on six new devices with mini-LED technology for 2020 and 2021. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the production of these devices won’t be affected by the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. In his new note sent to investors, Kuo notes that Apple is developing a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This will be joined by a new 27-inch iMac Pro and a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro. The iPhone maker is also working on the successor to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other devices include a 10.2-inch iPad and a 7.9-inch iPad mini.

Related Stories


Kuo is not offering a launch timeline for these devices mentioned in his investor note. However, he does mention that the new 27-inch iMac Pro will debut in the fourth quarter of 2020. The 7.9-inch iPad mini is also tipped to launch this year. “The product research and development for mini LED remains unaffected by the COVID-19. The visibility for commercialization has even exceeded the expectations in our previous report,” Kuo explained in his note. The mention of the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro will go down as the most interesting product.

Apple set to make mini-LED mainstream

This particular model could be the successor to the 13-inch MacBook Pro. It can also be seen as a smaller version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. There have been indications that Apple is working on a smaller MacBook Pro for sometime now. This 14.1-inch MacBook Pro could debut alongside a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro. We could see this 14.1-inch model offer a scissor switch keyboard as opposed to the butterfly keyboard seen on the current 13-inch MacBook Pro.

“The trend for Apple’s development and promotion of mini LED is more identifiable in five years. We predict that Apple is currently developing six mini-LED-support products (vs. the previous report of only two products), including a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, a 27-inch ‌iMac Pro‌ in 4Q20, a 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (upgraded from 13.3-inch), a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, a 10.2-inch ‌iPad‌, and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini in 2020,” Kuo said in a note obtained by MacRumors.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail journey in India

Also Read

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail journey in India

Apple is reportedly still figuring out the impact of Coronavirus on its 2020 product lineup. Kuo adds that Apple’s mini-LED products will come out in 2020 and 2021. He has also mentioned that the 16-inch MacBook Pro could adopt mini-LED display tech this year. In a previous note, Kuo said Apple is adopting a mini-LED display for 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This fall, we might see Apple launch iPhone 12 series and refreshed iPad Pro lineup.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 10:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia phones on March 19
News
HMD Global set to launch new Nokia phones on March 19
Apple working on six new products with mini-LED technology: Ming-Chi Kuo

News

Apple working on six new products with mini-LED technology: Ming-Chi Kuo

Google Pixel 4 March update pulled back for AT&T users

News

Google Pixel 4 March update pulled back for AT&T users

Nubia Red Magic 5G to launch on March 12, camera samples out

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 5G to launch on March 12, camera samples out

Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says hinting at price hike

News

Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says hinting at price hike

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia phones on March 19

Apple working on six new products with mini-LED technology: Ming-Chi Kuo

Google Pixel 4 March update pulled back for AT&T users

Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says hinting at price hike

Google I/O 2020 canceled over COVID-19 outbreak

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple working on six new products with mini-LED technology: Ming-Chi Kuo

News

Apple working on six new products with mini-LED technology: Ming-Chi Kuo
WhatsApp dark mode is officially rolling out with a short film

News

WhatsApp dark mode is officially rolling out with a short film
Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India
WhatsApp's new 'Protect Backup' feature explained

News

WhatsApp's new 'Protect Backup' feature explained
Here's why Apple will pay Rs 1,820 to some iPhone users

News

Here's why Apple will pay Rs 1,820 to some iPhone users

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 551 रुपये वाला प्लान लॉन्च किया, 90 दिनों तक मिलेगा डेली 5GB डाटा

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन कल इन ऑफर्स के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

ट्रिपल कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी वाले स्मार्टफोन को दोपहर 12 बजे महज 6999 रुपये में खरीदें, ऐसे और कम हो जाएगी कीमत

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Black Shark 3 Pro और Black Shark 3 फोन हुए लॉन्च, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

News

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia phones on March 19
News
HMD Global set to launch new Nokia phones on March 19
Apple working on six new products with mini-LED technology: Ming-Chi Kuo

News

Apple working on six new products with mini-LED technology: Ming-Chi Kuo
Google Pixel 4 March update pulled back for AT&T users

News

Google Pixel 4 March update pulled back for AT&T users
Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says hinting at price hike

News

Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says hinting at price hike
Google I/O 2020 canceled over COVID-19 outbreak

News

Google I/O 2020 canceled over COVID-19 outbreak