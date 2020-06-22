comscore Apple WWDC 2020 begins today, here's how to watch the livestream
Apple WWDC 2020 begins today, here's how to watch the livestream

Apple’s virtual WWDC 2020 is being held from June 22 to June 26.

  Published: June 22, 2020 11:10 AM IST
Apple recently announced WWDC 2020 is taking place and it is promising to be a big one this year. The Coronavirus pandemic did cast an uncertainty over Apple’s annual developer conference. Now we know that Apple is doing an online event with the promise of opening the doors to a large set of developers. With Google deciding to cancel I/O 2020, there is not much reference point to work with. Apple is likely to present this year’s WWDC from Steve Jobs Theater with no real developer audience. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro, Air 2020 users face USB connectivity issues

Apple’s virtual WWDC 2020 is being held from June 22 to June 26. The keynote is scheduled for 10:00AM Pacific Time (or 10.30PM IST) on June 22. The keynote is expected to focus on key platform developments coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS this year. If you are an Apple enthusiast then you should be watching for hardware announcements as well. It is not clear whether Apple will announce new devices at WWDC but we cannot rule out the possibility of iPad Pro-esque iMac Pro and new iPads at the event. You can watch the keynote on Apple’s website and also on YouTube. Alternatively, you can watch the livestream via the link embedded below. Also Read - Apple AirPower wireless charger images leaked

Microsoft did virtual Build 2020 where it felt like going into the homes of each and every presenter. Apple, known for its precision, might have something better on the cards. There is a lot to consider when the event does not take place at a venue like Moscone West or Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Since there won’t be a real developer community in attendance, we will have to see how Apple’s seasoned executives present the new platform developments.

Don’t be surprised when Craig Federeghi (also called Hair Force One) announced a brilliant new iOS feature but there is gasp or laughter or applause in the audience. Aesthetics aside, the second thing to consider is whether Apple will address the concerns of big name developers. Apple’s image is emerging as that of an enforcer with its App Store.

WWDC 2020: From ARM-based Mac to iOS 14 with movable widgets, here's what to expect

Also Read

WWDC 2020: From ARM-based Mac to iOS 14 with movable widgets, here's what to expect

This has led to class action lawsuits and is being investigated by European Union as well. WWDC is the platform for Apple to address those concerns. Now, let’s talk about the keynote and platform updates.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 22, 2020 11:10 AM IST

