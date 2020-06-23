Apple just shared details regarding its latest software upgrades for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. As previously noted, the company shared details about iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS Big Sur, and tvOS 14. The details include all the new features, improvements, and tweaks that users can expect at the launch. In addition, the company also launched the developer beta versions for all these software versions. The developer beta versions will ensure that the developers can start updating and optimizing their apps for the upcoming releases. Let’s check out the details regarding these updates from Apple WWDC 2020 here. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon, will run iPhone and iPad apps

Apple WWDC 2020 software updates; details

In addition to the usual updates, the company also revealed a major change regarding its in-house software. As noted in a dedicated report, Apple finally announced its much-anticipated move away from Intel. The company revealed that it will move its Macs to “Apple silicon” in the coming years. It shared details regarding this 2-year transition phase along with all the developer-related software and development hardware. We have already covered the new changes in iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS 11. The company also revealed that the final versions of the new upgrades will roll out in “Fall”. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced

At the same time, the company also shared a list of compatible iPhone models and iPads with the latest updates. Unsurprisingly, the company has put a long list flexing its capability around compatibility. Taking a closer look, iOS 14 can run on smartphones as old as the original iPhone SE and the iPhone 6s. For some context, the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus launched way back in 2015. The complete list includes iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS, XS Max, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, SE 1st gen, SE 2nd gen, 6s, and 6s Plus. Beyond this, the new update will also run on iPod touch 7th generation. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, app library, iPadOS brings system-wide search

Moving to iPadOS 14, the list of compatible iPad devices is even more impressive. The latest version will run on all the iPad Pro devices launched in the market. Other devices include iPad 7trh gen, 6th gen, 5th gen, iPad mini 5th and 4th gen, and iPad Air 3rd and 2nd gen. For some context here, the iPad Air 2 launched back in 2014.