comscore Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon, will run iPhone and iPad apps
News

Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon, will run iPhone and iPad apps

News

Unlike the rumors, the company presented a complete roadmap regarding the switch including new software. Let’s check out the major Apple announcement from WWDC 2020 regarding its in-house Silicon here.

  • Updated: June 23, 2020 9:47 AM IST
Apple WWDC 2020 Macs on Apple Silicon Tim Cook

Apple has finally announced the major change that we were all expecting regarding its Mac lineup. As part of the announcement, the company finally confirmed that it is moving away from Intel to “Apple silicon”. Unlike the rumors, the company presented a complete roadmap regarding the switch including new software. Apple clarified that it is set to launch a family of Mac SoCs in the coming years. The software included the new macOS Big Sur with native support for Apple silicon, redesigned core apps, and more. It also included changes in Xcode, Universal 2 binaries, Rosetta 2, Virtualization, improved Catalyst, and complete developer hardware. Let’s check out the major Apple announcement from WWDC 2020 regarding its in-house Silicon here. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced

Apple WWDC 2020: Mac finally moving to in-house silicon

First up, the company shared a clear timeline regarding the switch away from Intel. It noted that it will take about two years to transition away from Intel to Apple silicon. The company will first launch its in-house silicon powered devices from “later this year”. To kick-start things, the company also revealed its “Developer Transition Kit” (DTK) that comes with Apple A12Z Bionic processor. Other specifications include 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and multiple mac I/O ports in the Mac Mini form factor. The DTK will also feature beta versions of macOS Big Sur and Xcode 12 for developers. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, app library, iPadOS brings system-wide search

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Interested developers can apply for this “Universal App Quick Start” program on developer.apple.com for $500 now. Beyond the hardware, developers will have access to documentation, forum support, code samples, and more. The company also revealed that it will start shipping the DTK from this week. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2020 begins today, here's how to watch the livestream

Apple WWDC 2020 Macs on Apple Silicon

Another highlight of the announcement noted that Apple silicon will allow developers and users to run unmodified iOS and iPad apps on macOS Big Sur. In fact, the company went ahead to share some demonstrations on stage regarding how the entire thing works on stage. This will likely be a game-changer offering an even tightly-knit experience.

Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, app library, iPadOS brings system-wide search

Also Read

Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, app library, iPadOS brings system-wide search

The company also clarified that it will continue to offer new versions of macOS for Intel-based Macs “for years to come” along with new hardware development. Apple noted that this move will allow them to create even better Macs with “industry-leading performance per watt”. Some new features coming to the Mac include a neural engine for machine learning and more.

Apple WWDC 2020 Macs on Apple Silicon DTK

The foundation of the switch

The entire switch will depend on “Universal 2” app binaries where a developer can create one single app to run on Apple silicon and Intel-based Macs. Big Sur will use Rosetta 2 to run existing out-of-date Mac apps on Apple silicon. Other powerful features include virtualization to run Linux on the new silicon. The company also noted that developers need to return the DTK at the end of the program.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 23, 2020 2:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 23, 2020 9:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, PiP, iPadOS adds system-wide search
News
Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, PiP, iPadOS adds system-wide search
Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon,and more

News

Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon,and more

Oppo Find X2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

News

Oppo Find X2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced

News

Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, PiP, iPadOS adds system-wide search

Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon,and more

Oppo Find X2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced

Asus ROG Phone 2 is back on Flipkart with new increased price

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, PiP, iPadOS adds system-wide search

News

Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, PiP, iPadOS adds system-wide search
Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon,and more

News

Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon,and more
Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced

News

Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced
Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Features

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect
Apple iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chipset production to start soon

News

Apple iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chipset production to start soon

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 5310 भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर 3,399 रुपये में सेल के लिए आएगा, 10% डिस्काउंट में खरीदें

Redmi Note 9 Pro फोन 4 बैक कैमरों के साथ आज 12 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत

Asus ROG Phone II गेमिंग फोन 12GB रैम के साथ Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए आया, ऐसे खरीदें सस्ते में

DD Free Dish पर फ्री में देख सकेंगे ये 15 चैनल, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

आसुस का ROG Phone 2 हुआ मंहगा, इस वजह से बढ़ाई कीमत

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, PiP, iPadOS adds system-wide search
News
Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, PiP, iPadOS adds system-wide search
Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon,and more

News

Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon,and more
Oppo Find X2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

News

Oppo Find X2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications
Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced

News

Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced
Asus ROG Phone 2 is back on Flipkart with new increased price

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 is back on Flipkart with new increased price

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers