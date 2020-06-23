Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced

The annual developer conference by Apple, the WWDC 2o20 just took place and gave a slew of new announcements. While the keynote by Tim Cook and the team started off with the major ones including the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, these were followed by the new WatchOS 7, macOS 10.16, tvOS 14. The new macOS has been named Big Sur by the team at Apple and is probably one of the biggest macOS updates yet. This is because Apple has finally decided to release its future Macbooks with its own set of SOCs called Apple Silicon. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2020 begins today, here's how to watch the livestream

Apple WWDC 2020 updates

Airpods

Airpods from Apple are getting some updated features which include the new feature to automatically switch devices. With this new update users will be able to seamlessly switch between their iPhones, iPads and Macbooks based on where the current audio need is.

Besides this Airpods pro now has new feature called Spatial audio. This is essentially a feature to provide surround sound using algorithms. It tracks the motion of the head, as well as the iPad to ensure the sound is accurate. It will feature support for 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos technology.

watchOS 7

Apple previewed the watchOS 7 at WWDC 2020, which enhances and adds new features which include Watch Faces sharing, Sleep detection and others. Users will now be able to customize and add watch faces with multiple features for single watch faces. These will include rich complications, and a single watch face can be customized to feature multiple functions. Watchfaces can be shared as well with friends and family. Face Sharing would work not just with friends, but if users come across an interesting watch face on a website that can be picked up as well. Watch faces can even be shared across social media.

Maps on watchOS 7 is also getting new features which include cycling directions for multiple cities. The Workout app adds core training, dance, functional strength training and cool down. This app is being renamed to Fitness, and will now include a Summary tab.

But one of the most asked for features that has been added is sleep tracking. This mode includes a wind down mode which will prepare you for bed. And once you wake up the next morning, the user will be shown a summary of the previous night’s sleep. The mode will include a collection of soothing alarm sounds or taptic mode to wake up without alerting others.

Considering the present times, Apple has also added a Handwashing mode to detect when the user washed their hands. The watchOS will now detect when the users is washing hands by detecting audio of running water and sound of soap bubbles. It will then begin a timer and count down for an effective hand wash. Siri also gets an update with watchOS 7 and will translate several languages directly.

tvOS 14

tvOS 14 is the newest version that Apple teased at the WWDC 2020. This new version brings new features that include Control Center, multiple user and Xbox One and Playstation DualShock 4 game controllers support. The new version sees the Home app added to Apple TV. HomeKit integration brings features like picture-in-picture alert for people arriving at your house. Multiple users will be able to play games from the Apple Arcade games. Another new feature coming with tvOS 14 is audio sharing to Apple TV. Apple also announced a new series named ‘Foundation’ based on the works of Isaac Asimov coming to Apple TV+ next year.

macOS 11 or macOS Big Sur

The newest version of macOS 11 was announced at WWDC 2020 and it has been name Big Sur. And the major inspiration this time has been Apple’s very own iOS as it has picked up quite a few features from there. These include the Control Center as well a translucent look based on the priority. Apps like Mail, Photos, Notes, and iWork have been streamlined with some redesigns.

macOS 11 Messages app has a new search feature that organizes results into links, photos, and appropriate terms. This also includes replies for group chats, a new photo-selection interface, as well as Memoji stickers. Maps for macOS 11 has also seen a redesign and now features custom Guides, 360-degree location views, indoor maps and other features.

And to make things look “more consistent with icons across Apple’s ecosystem while retaining their Mac personality” Dock buttons have been redesigned to look more like iOS.

Safari browser has received a big update and Apple now claims that it is 50 percent faster than Google’s Chrome. Hovering over tabs now show a small preview of the page for better reference. There are also options to close all tabs to the right from a tab. The start pages on Safari are now customizable and come with built-in automatic translation feature. According to Apple entire webpages can now be translated into seven languages.

Safari like its competitor Chrome is also getting extensions and a dedicated extension store. Privacy also gets a shot on the arm with Privacy Reports for each webpage and tracking prevention. Speaking of privacy, Big Sur’s app store will show certificates of how each app will be tracking you. Apple is also upgrading the SwiftUI for developers to make it easier to create apps.

These updates are available today in the developer beta for developers. And it will be rolling out for a public beta in July.