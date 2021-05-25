Apple WWDC 2021 entire schedule announced, event keynote on June 7

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event will commence on June 7, the Cupertino tech giant announced on Monday. Following the announcement of virtual WWDC 2021 in March, Apple has now officially unveiled the full schedule for the event. Also Read - Apple iPod Touch 8th Gen could launch soon: Here's what it might look like

Viewers will witness a keynote address, Platforms State of the Union, engineering sessions, 1-on-1 labs, among others at this year's virtual WWDC event. As usual, the event will kick off with a keynote on June 7 at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). The main keynote will be streamed via Apple.com, Apple TV app, Apple Developer app, and YouTube as well. The company is expected to share details on development around iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, etc. The biggest highlight of the event is going to be on iOS 15 preview, the latest software build that will ship later this year. The five days of virtual sessions will end on June 11.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 entire schedule

Apple Keynote- June 7, 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST)

Apple notes that the WWDC 2021 will begin with the unveiling of new updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year. The event will be streamed directly from Apple Park and that the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.

Platforms State of the Union- June 7, 2 PM PDT (2:30 AM IST)

Following the keynote, the company will host the Platforms State of the Union for the developers. Apple notes that developers will be able to find about new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms during the event. The Platforms State of the Union will be streamed via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Apple Design Awards- June 10, 2 PM PDT (2:30 AM IST)

Like every year, Apple will also be holding its Design Awards for apps on the App Store. “Every year, the Apple Design Awards celebrate the creative artistry, craftsmanship, and technical achievement of Apple developers. The Apple Design Awards will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website,” the company cited.

In addition to this, the event will feature over 200 in-depth sessions, one-on-one labs. The tech giant notes that Apple Developer Program members will be able to request one-on-one lab consultations with over 1,000 Apple experts. Some special activities and events are also mentioned in the list including coding or design challenges, and keynotes from guest speakers.

“Beginning June 8, session videos will be posted each day and will be available in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website,” as per the company.

Besides these, new hardware announcements are also expected to be on the event’s schedule for this year. In past years, Apple has dropped surprise packages around several key products, including teasers for Mac hardware. Notably, like the previous year, the WWDC 2021 is completely free to all registered Apple developers.