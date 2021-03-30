It’s a new year and Apple has finally announced its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021. The much-awaited Apple event will commence on June 7 and go on until June 11. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 new leaks hint at new design, features and more

Much like last year, the WWDC 2021 will follow an online format, meaning everything announced during the 5-day event will be announced virtually. Read on to know more about this year's WWDC event.

WWDC 2021 will be an online event

Since the Coronavirus pandemic is still upon us, Apple's WWDC 2021 will keep the situation into consideration and host an online event only.

The Apple event will see the arrival of the next-gen iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS versions. This year, iOS 15, iPadOS15, watchOS 8, an upgrade to the macOS Big Sur, and tvOS 15 is expected. All these versions are highly expected to bring about improvements and new features for users.

Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, Susan Prescott, said, “We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers. We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

Apart from this, WWDC will include the Swift Student Challenge for students to participate and learn the Swift programming language. This will be done via the SwiftPlayground app for iPad and Mac.

Further, WWDC 2021 is said to include online sessions, announcements from the State of the Union stages, labs for technical guidance, and ways for developers to interact with Apple engineers.

The Apple conference will be free for developers to attend. More information on this will be released by the Cupertino tech major via the Apple Developer app or the website.