comscore Apple confirms full WWDC 2022 schedule and keynote for June 6: Here are the details
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Wwdc 2022 Event India Timings Full Schedule And Other Details Revealed
News

Apple WWDC 2022 event: India timings, full schedule and other details revealed

News

The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

WWDC

Apple WWDC 2022 event: India timings, full schedule and other details revealed

Apple is all set to kick off it annual developer conference Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 6, 10:00 AM PT (10:30 pm IST). The WWDC 2022 will be held virtually for the third year, however, a small group of developers have been invited to the Apple Park in Cupertino. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: In-person attendance, iPadOS, 16, iOS 16 and more expected

The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream. Also Read - macOS Monterey update release date: Will your MacBook get macOS Monterey update and when

“Free for all developers, WWDC22 helps developers and designers explore the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers through labs and Digital Lounges for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games,” the iPhone maker said in a statement. Also Read - Apple to unveil first in-house processor for Macs in November: Report

Following the keynote, the Platforms State of the Union for developers will take place on June 6 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple will hold its Apple Design Awards ceremony at 5 p.m. Pacific (8 p.m. (Eastern) on June 6. Throughout the week of WWDC 2022, Apple will also be posting session videos daily to the Apple Developer app and website.

Apple Developer Program members, Apple Developer Enterprise Program members, and 2022 Swift Student Challenge award recipients can request one-on-one lab appointments with Apple experts for guidance on implementing the latest technologies, following best practices, and designing their apps.

In addition to sessions and lab consultations, Apple engineers and designers will host activities all week in Digital Lounges to help developers engage in technical discussions, get answers to their questions, and connect with the community. Try a coding or design challenge, participate in a Q&A, meet session presenters, and more.

“The Apple Developer app is a great way to experience WWDC22 on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, with daily updates and notifications on the latest news, content, and activities. Developers can browse content by topic, register for Digital Lounges and one-on-one lab consultations, watch videos with their peers using SharePlay, copy code directly from session videos, read feature stories, and more,’ the Cupertino based tech giant noted.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 25, 2022 12:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28
Gaming
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28
Instagram down: Twitter flooded with memes

Apps

Instagram down: Twitter flooded with memes

OnePlus rolls out new software update for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

News

OnePlus rolls out new software update for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

iPhone 14 Pro may get Apple Watch's always-on display feature

Mobiles

iPhone 14 Pro may get Apple Watch's always-on display feature

SpiceJet s ransomware attack lead to flight delays

News

SpiceJet s ransomware attack lead to flight delays

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28

Instagram down: Twitter flooded with memes

OnePlus rolls out new software update for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

iPhone 14 Pro may get Apple Watch's always-on display feature

SpiceJet s ransomware attack lead to flight delays

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Volkswagen लाएगी Polo जैसी इलेक्ट्रिक कार, फुल चार्ज पर चलेगी 400 किलोमीटर

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 25 May 2022: इस तरह फ्री में क्लेम करें Pets, Emotes और Gun Skins

Terra क्रैश के बाद RBI गवर्नर ने कही ये बड़ी बात, Crypto की असली कीमत को बताया शून्य

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: जानें लॉन्च डेट और भूतों वाले धांसू फीचर्स की लिस्ट

Apple WWDC 2022 की डेट हुई अनाउंस, जानें क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and

News

Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and "new vibrancy", watch video to know the details
Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details

News

Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details
Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

Features

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more
TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature

News

TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999