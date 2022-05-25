Apple is all set to kick off it annual developer conference Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 6, 10:00 AM PT (10:30 pm IST). The WWDC 2022 will be held virtually for the third year, however, a small group of developers have been invited to the Apple Park in Cupertino. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: In-person attendance, iPadOS, 16, iOS 16 and more expected

The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

"Free for all developers, WWDC22 helps developers and designers explore the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers through labs and Digital Lounges for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games," the iPhone maker said in a statement.

Following the keynote, the Platforms State of the Union for developers will take place on June 6 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple will hold its Apple Design Awards ceremony at 5 p.m. Pacific (8 p.m. (Eastern) on June 6. Throughout the week of WWDC 2022, Apple will also be posting session videos daily to the Apple Developer app and website.

Apple Developer Program members, Apple Developer Enterprise Program members, and 2022 Swift Student Challenge award recipients can request one-on-one lab appointments with Apple experts for guidance on implementing the latest technologies, following best practices, and designing their apps.

In addition to sessions and lab consultations, Apple engineers and designers will host activities all week in Digital Lounges to help developers engage in technical discussions, get answers to their questions, and connect with the community. Try a coding or design challenge, participate in a Q&A, meet session presenters, and more.

“The Apple Developer app is a great way to experience WWDC22 on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, with daily updates and notifications on the latest news, content, and activities. Developers can browse content by topic, register for Digital Lounges and one-on-one lab consultations, watch videos with their peers using SharePlay, copy code directly from session videos, read feature stories, and more,’ the Cupertino based tech giant noted.