comscore Apple will allow in-person attendance for a few developers at WWDC 2022
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Wwdc 2022 Ios Ipados Person Attendance 16 Macos Watchos
News

Apple WWDC 2022: In-person attendance, iPadOS, 16, iOS 16 and more expected

News

Apple WWDC 2022 will begin on June 6 and will come to an end on June 10. A few engineers and developers will be able to attend the event in-person.

Untitled design - 2022-05-14T150445.376

Apple WWDC 2022

Apple has announced to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2022) virtually from June 6-10. As per the latest rumours, it is expected that there will be limited in-person attendance as well. Notably, the keynote will be pre-recorded only, but some developers will be able to attend the event at Apple Park 1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino. Also Read - Top May 2022 movie releases: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Morbius, The Kashmir Files and more

These few lucky developers and engineers who applied for this online, have already started receiving the invite. Also Read - Apple is offering extra exchange discounts for older Android phones in India

Apple WWDC 2022: Health protocols

The engineers and developers who will be attending the Apple WWDC 2022 event in-person need to “follow Apple’s health and safety protocols”. These protocols include a negative COVID-19 test. However, masks are optional at the event. Also Read - Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco

Apple WWDC 2022: All we can expect

Here are a few software updates that are expected to roll out at the upcoming Apple event.

iOS 16, iPadOS 16

Apple is likely to release iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates with major UI changes. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 16 will come with major notification improvements. The iOS 16 update might also bring improvements to the Health app. The company might also introduce a new medicine management tool that will let users scan their pill bottles into the app. The iPadOS 16 will get an improved multitasking interface for the iPad.

macOS 13

Apple might also announce macOS 13 which is currently codenamed Rome. It is likely to come with enhanced and refreshed notifications. Users might also be able to place widgets where ever they want on the home screen. It is expected that Apple will bring improvements in the Universal Control feature.

tvOS 16 and watchOS 9

Although tvOS 16 is expected to be announced at the event, not much has been revealed about it as of now. On the other hand, it is expected that Apple might introduce “major upgrades to activity and health tracking” in the watchOS 9 this year. The update might focus on reducing battery consumption by launching a power-saving mode. Apple might also introduce new workout modes in this update.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 14, 2022 4:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

From in-person attendance to iOS 16, here all you can expect from Apple WWDC 2022
News
From in-person attendance to iOS 16, here all you can expect from Apple WWDC 2022
Top upcoming SUVs in the Indian market

Photo Gallery

Top upcoming SUVs in the Indian market

Twitter CEO: 'We need to be prepared for all scenarios'

News

Twitter CEO: 'We need to be prepared for all scenarios'

Delhi govt to introduce 1,500 electric buses in its public fleet

automobile

Delhi govt to introduce 1,500 electric buses in its public fleet

Android Auto UI gets a makeover, split-screen mode and more

News

Android Auto UI gets a makeover, split-screen mode and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

From in-person attendance to iOS 16, here all you can expect from Apple WWDC 2022

Twitter CEO: 'We need to be prepared for all scenarios'

Android Auto UI gets a makeover, split-screen mode and more

Android TV 13 will bring "expanded" picture-in-picture

Zee unveils Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री बनने के बाद PUBG: Battlegrounds ने तोड़े कमाई के रिकॉर्ड, खेलने वालों की संख्या भी हुई 3 गुना

Free Fire MAX OB34 Update रिलीज डेट का हुआ ऐलान, शुरुआती 2 दिनों में मिलेंगे कुछ स्पेशल रिवॉर्ड्स

आ रहा है ताबड़-तोड़ गेम Zenless Zone Zero, ट्रेलर लॉन्च के साथ चालू हुए रजिस्ट्रेशन

Free Fire MAX में आज मिलेगा फ्री Sensei Tig पेट और Shake It Up इमोट, जानें तरीका

Twitter Deal पूरी होगी या नहीं? Elon Musk के बाद अब Parag Agarwal के ट्वीट से बना सस्पेंस

Latest Videos

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999