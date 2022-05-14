Apple has announced to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2022) virtually from June 6-10. As per the latest rumours, it is expected that there will be limited in-person attendance as well. Notably, the keynote will be pre-recorded only, but some developers will be able to attend the event at Apple Park 1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino. Also Read - Top May 2022 movie releases: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Morbius, The Kashmir Files and more

These few lucky developers and engineers who applied for this online, have already started receiving the invite.

Apple WWDC 2022: Health protocols

The engineers and developers who will be attending the Apple WWDC 2022 event in-person need to "follow Apple's health and safety protocols". These protocols include a negative COVID-19 test. However, masks are optional at the event.

Apple WWDC 2022: All we can expect

Here are a few software updates that are expected to roll out at the upcoming Apple event.

iOS 16, iPadOS 16

Apple is likely to release iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates with major UI changes. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 16 will come with major notification improvements. The iOS 16 update might also bring improvements to the Health app. The company might also introduce a new medicine management tool that will let users scan their pill bottles into the app. The iPadOS 16 will get an improved multitasking interface for the iPad.

macOS 13

Apple might also announce macOS 13 which is currently codenamed Rome. It is likely to come with enhanced and refreshed notifications. Users might also be able to place widgets where ever they want on the home screen. It is expected that Apple will bring improvements in the Universal Control feature.

tvOS 16 and watchOS 9

Although tvOS 16 is expected to be announced at the event, not much has been revealed about it as of now. On the other hand, it is expected that Apple might introduce “major upgrades to activity and health tracking” in the watchOS 9 this year. The update might focus on reducing battery consumption by launching a power-saving mode. Apple might also introduce new workout modes in this update.