comscore Apple iPadOS 16 with new lock screen, enhanced multitasking, weather app announced
Apple WWDC 2022: iPadOS 16 with new lock screen, enhanced multitasking, weather app announced

Here's a quick roundup of all the biggest features coming with iPadOS 16

iPad Os 16

Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16 with overhauled lockscreen, editable iMessages announced

Apple today previewed iPadOS 16, a major update that makes the iPad experience even more versatile. Apple iPadOS 16 introduces an entirely new multitasking experience with Stage Manager and full external display support, new ways to collaborate via Messages, big updates to Mail and Safari, iCloud Shared Photo Library, pro features including Reference Mode and Display Zoom, and more Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: The 13-inch MacBook Pro might not launch tonight as expected

“iPad is our most versatile device, and we’re excited to take what it can do even further with iPadOS 16,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “With Stage Manager, which takes multitasking on iPad to a whole new level, plus new ways to share and collaborate via Messages, Safari, and the new Freeform app, and new pro features like Reference Mode and Display Zoom, users can get even more done on iPad.” Also Read - WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, M2 chip, MacBook Air, Pro announced

Here’s a quick roundup of all the biggest features coming with iPadOS 16: Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming

New Ways to Share and Connect in Messages

New features in Messages make it easy to start collaborating and manage shared content across Files, Keynote, Numbers, Pages, Notes, Reminders, and Safari, as well as third-party apps.

A Real-Time Collaboration Space Using Freeform

Freeform, a powerful new collaboration app with a flexible canvas, gives users the ability to see, share, and collaborate all in one place without worrying about layouts and page sizes, and with full support for Apple Pencil. Users can view others’ contributions as they add content or make edits, all while enjoying a real-time collaboration space.

Mail Introduces New Smart Tools

Being more productive is easier than ever with new tools introduced in Mail. Users are given a moment to cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox, schedule emails to be sent at the perfect moment, and move sent emails to the top of their inbox to quickly send a follow-up.

Relive Memories with the New iCloud Shared Photo Library

iCloud Shared Photo Library is the easiest way to share photos seamlessly and automatically among up to six family members, so everyone can collaborate and enjoy the collection in Memories, Featured Photos, and the Photos widget. Users can share all their past photos, or use setup tools to contribute specific photos based on a start date or people in the photos.

New Collaboration and Security Features Come to Safari

Safari gets big updates, making it even more collaborative, customizable, and secure. Shared Tab Groups allow users to collaborate on a set of tabs with friends and see updates instantly while they work together, share tabs and bookmarks, and start a conversation right from Safari. Browsing in Safari is even more secure with passkeys, an easier and safer sign-in method designed to replace passwords on the web and in apps. Passkeys are kept on iPad and are specific to the sites users create them for.

The Weather App Comes to iPad

Designed to take full advantage of the stunning display, Weather comes to iPad with beautiful animations. With just a tap, users can see the most important weather information, or explore maps to check precipitation, air quality, and temperature.

Live Text and Visual Look Up Get Powerful Updates

Using on-device intelligence, Live Text recognizes text in images across the system, and the feature now comes to video, making text completely interactive in paused video frames. With a single tap on a video, users can quickly translate languages or convert currencies.

  Published Date: June 7, 2022 12:53 AM IST

