Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 will kick off tonight at 10.30 pm IST. Apple is expected to launch a new MacBook Pro with an M2 chipset along with Mac Mini, AR/VR headset and HomePod. However, the latest report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that the 13-inch MacBook Pro is likely to be delayed. Also Read - Future Apple iPhones may officially upgrade to the USB Type-C: Here's why

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro launch might have been delayed

As per the Power On newsletter of Mark Gurman, “a faster 13-inch MacBook Pro” was also planned to be launched for the event. However, due to lockdowns in China, the launch is expected to be postponed and hence might not launch tonight at the WWDC 2022 event. Also Read - WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS and more

As per the statement in the newsletter, “A faster 13-inch MacBook Pro had also been planned to launch around the same time as the new Air, but those same lockdowns in China could have thrown off that part of the road map as well. When that machine does launch, expect it to look the same as the current 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 sans the Touch Bar.” Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming

For the unversed, Apple had launched two MacBook Pro laptops in October last year with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, miniLED with ProMotion display, and lots of new ports. The upcoming MacBook Pro model is expected to be powered by a more powerful M2 chip, Touch Bar and the same USB-C ports as its previous generations. The laptop is expected to come in dark blue, space gray, silver, and a champagne-like gold colour options.

In terms of hardware, Apple is expected to unveil a MacBook Air, two Macs including Mac Mini with the new M2 chip and an Apple TV. Notably, Apple’s in-house silicon M2 chipset has not been launched yet. Additionally, the company might also tease its much-rumoured AR/VR headset at the event tonight.

On the software front, Apple is expected to introduce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 at the WWDC 2022 event tonight.