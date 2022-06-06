comscore Apple might not launch the 13-inch MacBook Pro tonight at WWDC 2022 afterall: Here's why
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Wwdc 2022 The 13 Inch Macbook Pro Might Not Launch Tonight As Expected
News

Apple WWDC 2022: The 13-inch MacBook Pro might not launch tonight as expected

News

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro launch is likely to be delayed due to the recent lockdown in China. Hence, it might not launch at the WWDC 2022 event tonight.

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro

Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 will kick off tonight at 10.30 pm IST. Apple is expected to launch a new MacBook Pro with an M2 chipset along with Mac Mini, AR/VR headset and HomePod. However, the latest report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that the 13-inch MacBook Pro is likely to be delayed. Also Read - Future Apple iPhones may officially upgrade to the USB Type-C: Here's why

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro launch might have been delayed

As per the Power On newsletter of Mark Gurman, “a faster 13-inch MacBook Pro” was also planned to be launched for the event. However, due to lockdowns in China, the launch is expected to be postponed and hence might not launch tonight at the WWDC 2022 event. Also Read - WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS and more

As per the statement in the newsletter, “A faster 13-inch MacBook Pro had also been planned to launch around the same time as the new Air, but those same lockdowns in China could have thrown off that part of the road map as well. When that machine does launch, expect it to look the same as the current 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 sans the Touch Bar.” Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming

For the unversed, Apple had launched two MacBook Pro laptops in October last year with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, miniLED with ProMotion display, and lots of new ports. The upcoming MacBook Pro model is expected to be powered by a more powerful M2 chip, Touch Bar and the same USB-C ports as its previous generations. The laptop is expected to come in dark blue, space gray, silver, and a champagne-like gold colour options.

In terms of hardware, Apple is expected to unveil a MacBook Air, two Macs including Mac Mini with the new M2 chip and an Apple TV. Notably, Apple’s in-house silicon M2 chipset has not been launched yet. Additionally, the company might also tease its much-rumoured AR/VR headset at the event tonight.

On the software front, Apple is expected to introduce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 at the WWDC 2022 event tonight.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 5:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more
News
WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more
All-New Toyota Fortuner spied testing in THIS country ahead of India announcement

automobile

All-New Toyota Fortuner spied testing in THIS country ahead of India announcement

Oppo K10 5G to debut with Dimensity 810 chipset on June 8 in India

Mobiles

Oppo K10 5G to debut with Dimensity 810 chipset on June 8 in India

How to hide suggested posts on Instagram

How To

How to hide suggested posts on Instagram

Fortnite introduces Darth Vader, Indiana Jones skins in the new season

Gaming

Fortnite introduces Darth Vader, Indiana Jones skins in the new season

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip launch might get delayed

WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more

All-New Toyota Fortuner spied testing in THIS country ahead of India announcement

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts

WhatsApp's Upcoming Undo Button will allow to recover Deleted Chats

What to expect at WWDC 2022

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more

News

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more
WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats

News

WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats
Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon
Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

News

Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999