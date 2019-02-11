Apple’s 2019 iPhone line-up may not see a price hike: Rumor

Apple will reportedly be releasing three new iPhone models in 2019, one featuring an LCD display, and the other two featuring OLED panels. The iPhone XS Max successor is likely to come with major upgrades, such as triple rear cameras, and a USB Type-C port which will replace the existing lightning port. Although too early, rumors about the pricing details of new Apple iPhone models is doing the rounds on the internet.

According to a report on GizChina, Apple will retain the pricing of 2019 iPhone models, which will be the same as 2018 iPhone models. This means, the iPhone XR successor will start at $749, whereas the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models prices will start at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

While Android OEMs have been trying different notch events, Apple will continue with the wide notch design this year. However, some reports hint that the iPhone XS Max successor may come with a smaller notch. Additionally, the 2019, iPhones may get a published coating to improve the grip, while also enhancing the scratch resistance.

Besides, the iPhone XR successor is expected to get a Green color option, while ditching one of the current color options. Currently, it is available in Black, White, Yellow, Coral, Red, and Blue color options. The new smartphone is also expected to get a dual rear camera setup, which will be an upgrade over the current model that only has a single camera module.