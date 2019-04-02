Apple's 2019 iPhones to come with two-way wireless charging feature, bigger batteries: Report

With the iPhone 8-series and iPhone X, Apple introduced glass back design with wireless charging capabilities. While the feature is now commonly found on most flagship smartphones, the likes of Galaxy S10 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro went a step ahead by introducing reverse wireless charging. This means you can use these smartphones as a wireless charging mat to charge other wireless charging enabled devices. Now, reports indicate that the next-gen iPhones too could come with support for a similar feature.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in his latest investor note (via MacRumors) has confirmed that the new iPhones come with two-way wireless charging feature, allowing users to charge other devices like the newly launched AirPods, and the Apple Watch too. It will support Qi-standard and will charge other smartphones too. Kuo also mentioned that Apple will increase the battery capacity on the new iPhones too.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands-On

The 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max successor is likely to see an increase of 10-15 percent in battery capacity, whereas the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone XS successor could see a 20-25 percent increase in battery capacity. The affordable iPhone XR successor, on the other hand, isn’t expected to see much gain in battery capacity, and even if it does, it will be a marginal five percent.

The new iPhones are expected to be unveiled at the fall keynote event in September. Based on the rumors that we have come across so far, the 2019 iPhones will come with a powerful A13 Bionic chipset, improved Face ID sensor, and a triple-camera setup on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors. The iPhone XR successor could come with a dual camera setup.

There are also rumors that the new iPhones will come with support for Apple Pencil, but it is something that we have been hearing for years and nothing has materialized yet. However, with the latest iPad Mini getting Apple Pencil support, this time around we can finally hope for iPhone support too.