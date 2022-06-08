comscore Apple's 3nm M2 Pro chipset to go into mass production later this year
Apple's 3nm M2 Pro chipset to go into mass production later this year

The 3nm Apple M2 Pro chipset will be used by the new Mac Mini, probably next year.

Apple M2

Image: Apple

A day back, Apple wrapped up its WWDC event for this year by releasing the M2-powered MacBooks. While the new M2 chip offers 18% faster CPU power, it still is based on the 5nm node as the predecessor M1. The better 3nm node M-series chip is yet to hit the market, previous reports claimed a 2023 release. Now, Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac ) has revealed the existence of the M2 Pro chip that is reported to go into mass production later this year. Also Read - Apple iPhone and AirPods to adopt USB-C by fall 2024: All you need to know

Apple M2 Pro chipset will be used by new Mac Mini

As per Jeff Pu, there will be a significantly better Silicon chip named “M2 Pro” for Apple Macs. Interestingly, this chip will be based on the 3nm fabrication process. Something that we expected on this year’s M2 chipset, but it turned out to be based on the older 5nm node. TSMC will start the mass production of the M2 Pro chipset later this year, and we expect it to see next year. Also Read - Apple’s AR/VR headset to arrive in Q2 2023: Ming Chi Kuo

The more powerful M2 Pro chipset will be present in the new Mac Mini, as per Pu. It will probably debut next year. It will have eight performance cores and four efficiency cores making it a 12-core CPU as opposed to the 10-core CPU of the current M1 Pro. As for the new M2, it has the same 10-core CPU. Also Read - Apple unveils iOS 16: List of compatible devices; how to install it now

As of now, there’s no detail as to what performance difference will we be getting. It will indeed have a superior CPU performance and graphics performance, but it remains to be seen how much will it be a step up from the just-released M2 chipset.

The new Apple M2 chip is claimed to be 18% faster than M1 if CPU performance is considered. It has a 35% better GPU than the M1. Also, the M2 now supports up to 24GB of RAM, whereas, the M1 supports up to 16GB of RAM. It is worth noting that this difference comes even though the M1 and M2 share the same 5nm node. This gives us an idea of what the M2 Pro would be like, given that the fabrication process will be better i.e. 3nm.

 

