Apple AirPods Studio to come with head and neck detection: Check expected price and features

Apple AirPods Studio headphones will come with head and neck detection, custom equalizer settings, and a lot more.

  • Published: May 12, 2020 11:43 AM IST
Apple is not only popular for its phones or wearables, but also for its truly wireless earbuds. Several brands have launched earbuds with a design similar to the Apple Airpods, but at a very low price. This way, companies will be able to attract customers. Now, it is being reported that Apple is planning to launch its own over-the-ear headphones. As per a fresh report, AirPods Studio headphones will come with head and neck detection, custom equalizer settings, and more.

YouTuber Jon Prosser has also rumored that the upcoming Apple headphones price will start from $349, which is around Rs 26,000 in India. He also mentioned that the codename of this audio product is B515. Talking about the features, Apple headphones’ head and neck detection feature sounds similar to the ear detection feature found on the ‌AirPods‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌.

The latter comes with an ear detection feature, which helps stops music when the ‌AirPods‌ are removed from ears. Also, when a single AirPod is removed, the song is paused. The upcoming ‌AirPods Studio is said to‌ offer similar sensors that will detect whether the headphones are on the head or the neck. The sensors will help play or pause music when the headphones are worn.

Apple AirPods Studio could be the brand's over-the-ear headphones we have been waiting for

Furthermore, if the Apple Airpods Studio is paired with an iPhone or Mac, it “unlocks” customizable equalizer settings. This will allow users to choose from low, medium, and high-frequency adjustments. This information comes from 9to5Mac. The over-ear headphones are also widely rumored to arrive with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.

Meanwhile, in other news, it was recently reported that the successor to the original Apple AirPods is also in the pipeline. The new true wireless earbuds are expected to feature the design of the higher-end AirPods Pro, but will not have the noise cancellation features of it.

  • Published Date: May 12, 2020 11:43 AM IST

