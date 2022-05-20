comscore Apple's AR/VR headset may launch soon: Expected specifications, Price and more
News

Apple's AR/VR headset may launch soon, board gets demo

Gaming

Apple has ramped up development of the software that runs on the headset which may be called "RealityOS," or rOS for short.

apple ar/vr headset

Apple's AR/VR headset may launch soon, board members gets demo

Apple is currently expected to launch AR/VR headset by the end of 2023 and now ahead of any official announcement, the company’s board of directors got a look at the device last week, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Apple has also ramped up development of the software that runs on the headset which may be called “RealityOS,” or rOS for short.

The headset is expected to feature two 4K micro-OLED displays, 15 camera modules, powerful processors equivalent to the M-series chips, eye tracking capabilities, hand gesture support and more.

Recently, The Information’s Wayne Ma in a report revealed technical as well as leadership issues iPhone maker has faced during development of its long-rumored headset. As per report, Apple’s team working on the headset, led by former Dolby executive Mike Rockwell, regularly had to fight to get help with the project from other parts of the company.

AR/VR headset expected specifications

The headset would come with multiple highly sensitive 3D sensing modules in order to offer innovative hand tracking. The structured light sensors can detect objects in the hands, comparable to how Face ID is able to figure out facial expressions to generate Animoji.

The headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. It will have two processors, one with the same level of computing power as M1 along with a lower-end chip to handle input from different sensors.

The headset is expected to feature advanced micro OLED displays. Micro-OLED displays are built directly on to chip wafers rather than a glass substrate, which results in displays that are thinner, smaller, and more power efficient,

Micro-OLED displays are built directly on to chip wafers rather than a glass substrate, which results in displays that are thinner, smaller, and more power efficient,

The headset may come with at least six-eight optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services. The device is also said to have two 4K OLED microdisplay from Sony. The upcoming Apple headset will be similar to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features.

AR/VR headset expected price

It may feature at least 15 camera modules, eye-tracking, possibly iris recognition, and could cost between $2,000 and $3,000. The AR headset is expected to sport a sleek design so that it is lightweight and comfortable for the wearer to roam around for prolonged periods.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2022 11:37 AM IST

