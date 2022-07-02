Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs to get posthumous Medal of Freedom on July 7

The co-founder and former CEO of tech giant Apple Steve Jobs will get the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously on July 7 at the White House by US President Joe Biden. Also Read - iPhone tricks: How to lock apps on iPhone with a Passcode

Biden named 17 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the late tech honcho in one of them. "These 17 Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation — hard work, perseverance, and faith," the White House said in a statement.

"They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities…" it added.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the US, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

Steve Jobs, who died on October 5, 2011, was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, Inc., CEO of Pixar and held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company.

His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transform the computer, music, film and wireless industries.

Last year, Jobs’ job application was auctioned for over Rs 2.5 crore. The said job application was filled by Steve Jobs back in the year 1973 when was just 18 years old. The interesting bit is that, the job application that has been auctioned is said to be the only application that Jobs has ever filled in his life.

Jobs’ job application was auctioned for a whooping $3,43,00 through an online auction. The amount roughly translates to Rs 2,54,95,018.50.

Th auction description highlights that in the job application, Jobs filled several sections including his name, address, phone, major language, driver’s license, access to transportation, special abilities, and much more.

(IANS)