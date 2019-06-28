comscore Apple design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple's design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm
News

Apple's design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm

News

Apple said its design chief Jony Ive will depart later this year "to form an independent design company which will count Apple among its primary clients.

  • Updated: June 28, 2019 8:52 AM IST
jony ive stock photo

Apple announced that its star design chief Jony Ive was leaving to set up his own firm. He played a key role in the development of the iPhone and other products. Ive will depart later this year “to form an independent design company which will count Apple among its primary clients,” Apple said.

Ive will pursue “personal projects” but also continue to work closely “on a range of projects with Apple,” the California tech company said. “Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple’s revival cannot be overstated, from 1998’s groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park, where recently he has been putting so much of his energy and care,” said chief executive Tim Cook.

iPadOS: List of Apple iPads eligible for upgrade

Also Read

iPadOS: List of Apple iPads eligible for upgrade

“Apple will continue to benefit from Jony’s talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built. “After so many years working closely together, I’m happy that our relationship continues to evolve and I look forward to working with Jony long into the future.” British-born Ive joined Apple in 1992 and designed the iPod, iPhone, iPad and Macbook as well as the iOS software system for Apple devices.

Watch: Apple WWDC 2019

Ive was a key collaborator of the late Steve Jobs at Apple when the company’s fortunes were revived with the development of the iPod and later the iPhone. In Walter Isaacson’s biography, Jobs praised Ive as being his partner in dreaming up devices. “If I had a spiritual partner at Apple, it’s Jony,” Jobs was quoted as saying.

Apple to launch 16-inch MacBook Pro alongside 2019 iPhones: Report

Also Read

Apple to launch 16-inch MacBook Pro alongside 2019 iPhones: Report

Besides, Apple is rumored to launch a 16-inch variant of the MacBook Pro alongside 2019 iPhones in September. The Cupertino-based tech major will reportedly unveil the product at September event if “there’s no unexpected development issue.” According to IHS Market industry data (reported by Forbes), Apple is all ready with a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it is likely to launch later this year. The all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro reportedly has a target manufacturing date of September 2019. It is expected to ramp up production at a rate of about 250,000 units per month.

As per the report, the resolution of 16-inch MacBook Pro will be 3072×1920 pixels, up from the 2880×1800 panel found in Apple’s 15-inch MacBooks. Referring to the launch of new 16-inch laptop, IHS Markit executive suggested that Apple will release it alongside new iPhones in September. The timeline is targeted if there’s no unexpected development issue.

With inputs from PTI

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 28, 2019 8:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 28, 2019 8:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased
thumb-img
News
Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com
thumb-img
News
Apple's design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm

Editor's Pick

Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list
News
Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com

News

Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com

Apple's design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm

News

Apple's design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com

Apple's design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm

Honor 20i and Honor 10 Lite get EMUI 9.1 update

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple's design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm

News

Apple's design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm
How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp on Android and iOS

How To

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp on Android and iOS
iPadOS: List of Apple iPads eligible for upgrade

News

iPadOS: List of Apple iPads eligible for upgrade
Apple to launch new 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

News

Apple to launch new 16-inch MacBook Pro in September
How to install iOS 13, iPadOS public beta

How To

How to install iOS 13, iPadOS public beta

हिंदी समाचार

Honor View20 Deal: 14,500 रुपये के डिस्काउंट पर पंच-होल सेल्फी कैमरा स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Xiaomi Shop and Win : एक हजार रुपये की शॉपिंग पर जीतें Redmi Note 7s, Redmi Note 7 और Redmi 7 स्मार्टफोन

Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन अगले तीन दिनों तक मिलेगा सेल पर, जानें ऑफर और कीमत

Realme C2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा, 1,000 रुपये की EMI पर खरीदें

WhatsApp Status को यूजर्स जल्द ही Facebook और Instagram पर भी कर सकेंगे शेयर

News

Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list
News
Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased
Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com

News

Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com
Apple's design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm

News

Apple's design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm
Honor 20i and Honor 10 Lite get EMUI 9.1 update

News

Honor 20i and Honor 10 Lite get EMUI 9.1 update