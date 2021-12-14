Apple's Eddy Cue wants to buy a new Xbox this holiday season, using Twitter to find stocks

Even though Microsoft launched its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles last year, it has been quite difficult to get your hands on. While many still struggle to get their hands on one, even Apple’s senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue is also struggling to get one. It was noticed by Big Tech Alert that Cue has followed Xbox Stock Alerts, which is an account that posts about Xbox console restocks. Also Read - Microsoft follows Apple, to soon let you repair your Surface laptop at home

While we do not know the reason why Cue decided to follow the account, the simplest could be that he wants to get a new Xbox as a holiday gift or just to jump into the hyped Halo Infinite multiplayer. It is also possible that Cue is simply conducting market research studying the chip shortage and its effects on the market.

Xbox Series X is priced at Rs 49,990 and the Xbox Series S is priced at Rs 34,990.

Microsoft isn’t the only company facing difficulties in keeping up with its orders. Sony is also facing similar issues in making the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition available in the market.

In other news, Microsoft recently rolled out the Xbox November 2021 update bringing new features and improvements to Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles. The update adds accessibility enhancements, new audio settings, and more. Apart from this, some improvements have also been made to the Xbox controllers and the Xbox mobile app.

The company has also added another accessibility feature that allows game developers to specify which accessibility features like adjustable difficulty, custom volume controls, colour options, and input remapping their gaming titles support. These will be visible on the Microsoft Store, the Xbox website, the Xbox Game Pass mobile app, and the Xbox app for Windows PC; over 325 games including Sea of Thieves and Microsoft Flight Simulator already display accessibility data.