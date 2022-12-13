comscore Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service now available in THESE countries: Check here
  • Home
  • News
  • Apples Emergency Sos Via Satellite Service Now Available In These Countries Check Here
News

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service now available in THESE countries: Check here

News

Available on all iPhone 14 models, the technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

Highlights

  • Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.
  • The technology enables users to message with emergency services.
  • The service will be included for free for two years starting at the time of activation.
iPhone 14 price

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service now available in THESE countries: Check here

Apple on Tuesday announced that its safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK. Available on all iPhone 14 models, the technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Also Read - Apple is betting big on India, wants to triple iPhone production in the country: Report

Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while travelling off the grid, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite, the company said in a statement. “Emergency SOS via satellite makes emergency communications over satellite more accessible, which is very exciting,” said Gary Machado, the European Emergency Number Association’s CEO. Also Read - Tata likely to open exclusive Apple Stores in India soon: Report

With Emergency SOS via satellite, if a user is not able to reach emergency services because no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is available, an easy-to-use interface appears on iPhone to get the user help utilising a satellite connection. “Being able to use a satellite connection to contact 999 or 112 if there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is a breakthrough that Apple has brought to the general public with iPhone 14,” said John Anthony, the British Association of Public Safety Communications Officials’ President. Also Read - Planning to buy Apple MacBook Air M1? Here's how you can get about Rs 20,000 discount

The service will be included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite require iOS 16.1 or later.

“Emergency SOS via satellite is a major innovation that will save lives by helping iPhone 14 users in remote areas who might not otherwise be able to reach emergency services,” said Michael Kelly, BT Ireland’s head of the Emergency Call Answering Service.

With Emergency SOS via satellite, users can send and receive messages in as little as 15 seconds in clear conditions. In November, the tech giant announced the availability of its safety service Emergency SOS via satellite to customers in the US and Canada.

 

–IANS

 

  • Published Date: December 13, 2022 8:40 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Spotify rolls out Rewards Program for Premium Mini users in India
Apps
Spotify rolls out Rewards Program for Premium Mini users in India
Twitter dissolves its Trust and Safety Council

Apps

Twitter dissolves its Trust and Safety Council

WhatsApp hacks: How to create, use an Avatar

How To

WhatsApp hacks: How to create, use an Avatar

Iqoo neo 7 5g might debut in India in January 2023: Expected specs, price

Mobiles

Iqoo neo 7 5g might debut in India in January 2023: Expected specs, price

Govt blocks Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV, mobile apps in India

News

Govt blocks Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV, mobile apps in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service now available in THESE countries: Check here

Govt blocks Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV, mobile apps in India

Twitter announces gold checkmark for business accounts: Check details

Apple plans to triple iPhone production in India: Report

Galaxy S23 Ultra major specifications are now confirmed: Check here

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?