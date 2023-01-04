Apple's 'Find My' app helps to locate stolen car: Here's how

Apple’s tracking application and service ‘Find My’ has helped to locate a stolen car of a man in Texas in the US. Police were able to arrest four men who stole Dawayne Arrington’s car by tracking them via AirPods, reports AppleInsider. Arrington opened the Find My application after realising that his car was stolen. Also Read - Apple is working on ‘AirPods Lite’ to compete against cheaper earbuds: Report

According to the report, he noticed that his “AirPods taken in the theft were apparently stationary at a travel stop on Interstate 35.” He then travelled to the truck stop and found five people in an SUV, and called the police for assistance. Members of the group then woke up and ran away from the SUV, however, San Antonio Police arrested four of them but the fifth one drove away in the SUV. Also Read - Apple’s third-gen iPad Mini joins the company’s obsolete product list

“The arrest led to Arrington getting back his AirPods, with police also recovering his stolen car located elsewhere,” the report said. Meanwhile, last month, the ‘Find My’ feature had helped to find a woman who fell 200 feet down a hill, following a car crash in the US state of California. Also Read - iPhone 13 available at Rs 38,900 as Part of New Year offer: Check all offers here

The victim had likely been in her crashed car overnight after leaving a family gathering.

Eralier, Apple’s AirTags helped a man locate and recover his stolen Range Rover in Canada. The owner of the SUV attached three AirTag trackers that helped him locate the vehicle, which was then recovered by police. As per the report, after having his first Range Rover stolen a month ago, he purchased an identical unit to replace the lost vehicle.

The first unit was never found, as the thief threw the owner’s wallet and family members’ phone out of the Rover before driving off with it in an apparent attempt to prevent tracking.

“The thieves were able to disable the tracker in my car, put there by the manufacturer,” according to the man, who for safety concerns has been identified only by his first name, Lorne.

These thieves were also able to steal the car despite him having placed his keys into a faraday box, which prevents criminals remotely copying a key fob and mimicking its signal to unlock the car. Consequently, Lorne decided to place three AirTags in this second vehicle. He placed one in the glovebox, one inside the spare tire, and a third under the back seat.

On June 22, this SUV was parked away from the garageand at the very next day, Lorne was woken up by the news that his car was stolen. He was however able to use the Find My app to follow the car to a metal recycling plant in the nearby Scarborough district. Lorne was unable to contact law enforcement after arriving at the plant, which led him to drive to the police station instead.

–IANS