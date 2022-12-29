comscore Apple's foldable iPhone dubbed 'iPhone Fold' to make its entry in 2025: Check details here
Apple's foldable iPhone dubbed 'iPhone Fold' to make its entry in 2025: Check details here

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young claimed that Apple’s foldable iPhone might not launch before 2025.

Highlights

  • Apple may launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2025.
  • The "iPhone Fold" would likely have a USB-C port.
  • Apple is also reportedly working with LG to create an ultra-thin cover glass.
apple-foldable-iphone

Image: 91mobiles

Several smartphone makers including Samsung, Huawei, Oppo have already debuted in the foldable smartphone segment and now a new report has claimed that Apple may launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2025. As per AppleInsider, the “iPhone Fold” would likely have a USB-C port and support MagSafe. It is also expected to at least use Touch ID, though there is a possibility that Apple could opt for Face ID as well. Also Read - New Apple iPad Mini with new chipset may take a year to launch

Apple is also reportedly working with LG to create an ultra-thin cover glass that could be used on the company’s foldable products. In addition, Apple will continue investing in its own chip design. Currently, Apple designs its own custom chips for iPhone and iPad. However, it relies on chipmaker Qualcomm for modems that allow those devices to support 5G connectivity. Also Read - Apple hit with $98 million fine in Japan for allowing tourists to buy 100s of iPhone Tax Free

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young claimed that Apple’s foldable iPhone might not launch before 2025. Apple is currently in talks with suppliers about a 20-inch foldable display. It makes sense if the company is planning to work on foldable MacBooks. Expected to be used in folded and full opened forms, these MacBook models are likely to launch in 2026 or 2027. Also Read - Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

Going by an old report, it is suggested that it could span 8-inch and come with a WQD+ flexible OLED display with Samsung Display providing the main screen components for it. The DDI display controller will be from Samsung Foundry.

It is further suggested that the Cupertino tech major could use a silver nanowire touch solution for the foldable iPhone’s screen so as to have an edge over Samsung‘s Y-Octa display and will prove helpful for future foldable devices that can have multiple folds, “rollable, medium to large size display, and durability.” The nanowire tech is currently being used for the HomePod.

Past rumour has also suggested that the phone could come in funky colour options, taking cues from the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and the iPhone 12. This will most likely be to attract a younger audience. There are chances the device might be priced reasonably, although, the odds are not in the favour of this.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2022 10:08 AM IST
Apple's foldable iPhone dubbed 'iPhone Fold' to make its entry in 2025: Check details here

