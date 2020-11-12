Apple's foldable iPhone will put an end to iPad mini: Report

Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable and after the launch of the new foldable iPhone, the Cupertino-based tech giant may discontinue the production of the . The reason behind this is that it is believed that the upcoming foldable iPhone will be a cross between the iPhone and iPad Mini and will be running the . When unfolded, the device will have a display similar to the iPad Mini, reports GizmoChina. Also Read - iPhone SE 2021 launch reportedly delayed: COVID-19 not the reason this time

The first foldable iPhone is expected to offer at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and the baseline model will seemingly cost $1,499. It will reportedly be unveiled in November 2022. This is not the first time Apple is rumored to be working on a foldable iPhone model.

According to past reports, Apple has ordered a batch of foldable displays from , suggesting that it is working on a foldable iPhone. Apple is in the process of engineering an iPhone with a folding display similar to the .

Considering the fact that Samsung is a pioneer in this field and that both the brands have good business relations, it makes sense for Apple to rely on Samsung for supplying foldable displays.

Meanwhile, rumors around the iPhone SE are taking over. In a new report, as suggested by , iPhone SE 2021 might get delayed to later next year. In his latest statement shared by a report from MyFixGuide, Kuo says that Apple might delay the 2021 iPhone SE launch. It won’t be happening in the first half at least, says Kuo.

The reason behind the delay is related to the next-generation iPhone 13. Rumors have already hinted at Apple upgrading the ultra-wide camera system on all the iPhone 13 models next year. Kuo says there’s stiff competition between suppliers of the iPhone 13’s camera, which will eventually hinder the production of the new iPhone SE.

Written with agency inputs