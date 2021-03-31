Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program is expanding to more countries including India. It essentially gives access to free training from Apple and the same genuine parts tolls, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations. Also Read - Apple announces WWDC 2021: Here's when it will commence, what to expect

“Launched originally in 2019 and expanded to Europe and Canada last year, the program enables repair providers of all sizes access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics to offer safe and reliable repairs for Apple products,” Apple said in a blog post. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 new leaks hint at new design, features and more

As per the company, the program will soon be available in more than 200 countries, nearly every country where Apple products are sold. As of now, more than 1,500 Independent Repair Provider locations are there across the US, Canada, and Europe. Also Read - Apple iPhone 11 Pro lying under a lake for 30 days found later to be in working condition

Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program comes to India: What it means for you?

Given Apple is giving certification for free to repair providers, who can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools at the same price as AASPs. The repair providers will receive free access to training, repair manuals, and diagnostics.

This means Apple product owners will not necessarily go to Apple repair centers for repairs. Since Apple is proving the same kind of training to third-party repair shops as well, one can head to them to get, for instance, a cracked iPhone screen replaced.

However, it is recommended to visit an authorised Apple repair center if the product is in warranty.

Repair providers can join Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program beginning this week for free. However, they will need to commit to have an Apple-certified technician to perform the repairs. Those interested can apply to become an Independent Repair Provider at support.apple.com/irp-program.

In addition to India, Apple’s Independent Repair program will also launch this week in countries including Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, New Zealand, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, and more.