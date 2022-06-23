Apple has released the second beta version of iOS 16. This update gives us a glimpse of what we should expect from iOS 16 when it is rolled out to all eligible devices in the fall this year. While some of the features will be available to iPhone users across the globe, others will be available only to iPhone users in India. Also Read - Meta, Microsoft, other tech giants form metaverse standards body, except Apple: Check details

According to TechCrunch report, iOS 16 brings filter extensions to the eligible iPhones. This feature will classify non-personal messages within the 'Transactions' and 'Promotions' categories to classified under 12 sub-categories. While the Transactions category will include Finance, Reminders, Orders, Health, Public Services, Weather, Carrier, Rewards and Others, the Promotions category will include Offers, Coupons and Others sub-categories.

Developers can use these sub-categories to pitch their messages better and perhaps even increase their chances of being discovered by the users. The report says that this feature is being developed specifically for user in India.

Another functionality that the company is developing specially for only for Indian users is the ability to get extractable events as Siri suggestions in Messages threads and Calendar Inbox. This feature will highlights events such as a movie booking or a train booking such that users don’t miss their booking.

There’s more.

iOS 16 will also bring a feature called Report Junk that will enables iPhone users in the US to report spam messages to carriers. This feature will be visible inside the Messages app under the Unknown Senders category. But there’s a catch. According to iOS 16 beta 2, this feature is expected to be available only with select carriers only and there is no word on which those carriers might be at this time.

In addition to this, iOS 16 will also enable iPhone users back up all their data via LTE connectivity. As of now, iPhone users can back up their data only using Wi-Fi connectivity only. But with iOS 16, they will be able to do so even when they are using mobile data on their iPhones, MacRumours reported. Of course, the speeds are likely to vary drastically, but it is good to have the option.