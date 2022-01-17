comscore iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here’s all we know so far
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple’s iPad Pro 2022 could bring Magsafe Wireless Charging support
News

Apple’s iPad Pro 2022 could bring Magsafe Wireless Charging support

News

Apple is testing MagSafe charging technology for its new iPad Pro. It is a wireless charging system based on a magnetic environment. The company introduced this technology with the iPhone 12.

Apple iPad Pro

This year, Apple is ready to launch many new devices, including Mac Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac mini. As per the report, the company will also launch a redesigned version of the MacBook Air and the entry-level MacBook Pro. The tech giant could also launch an iPad Pro model equipped with wireless charging with a new external monitor. In his ‘Power On’ newsletter, Mark Gurman revealed that the Apple iPad Pro 2022 model could feature a new design and could have wireless charging support. Also Read - iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022

Apple is testing MagSafe charging technology for its new iPad Pro. It is a wireless charging system based on a magnetic environment. The company introduced this technology with the iPhone 12. According to the report, Apple may also include reverse wireless charging in this new iPad Pro, which will allow the iPad to act as a wireless charging point on its own. Also Read - Apple's product roadmap for 2022 reveals refreshed iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and more

The 9to5mac report states, “The company is testing a similar MagSafe system for the iPad Pro. Wireless charging will likely be slower than directly plugging in a charger to the iPad’s Thunderbolt port, which will remain as part of the next models.” Also Read - Apple to launch new iPad Pro with Thunderbolt port next month

Along with giving a glass body to the back of the iPad Pro, it is being said that Apple is now moving away from the aluminum body like the iPhone. The company has gradually started giving a glass body in the back with the iPhone. It is being said that Apple is testing a wireless charging system like MagSafe for iPad Pro 2022, which will be much slower than wired charging. The report warns that it is too early to speculate about the development of Apple’s new iPad Pro, which means that these features can be avoided even before the final resale.

The company’s planning regarding iPod Mini reveals that a narrow screen border can be given, while the company can remove the home button from it. Apple last made changes to the iPo\ad Mini in 2019 when it provided an A12 Bionic chipset and first-generation Apple Pencil support. Unlike other models, the Mini has thick bezels on display.

In the new generation iPad Pro and iPad Mini, Apple is also working on its thinner version, called entry-level iPad for students. At the same time, the regular iPad mini can be launched along with the iPad Mini by the end of this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 17, 2022 9:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost
News
Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost
iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

News

iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

News

Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

This new Indian electric bike has a range of 110 km: View pics

Photo Gallery

This new Indian electric bike has a range of 110 km: View pics

This new Indian electric bike has a range of 110 km and top speed of 85kmph: View pics

Photo Gallery

This new Indian electric bike has a range of 110 km and top speed of 85kmph: View pics

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

Electric Vehicle

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

News

iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far
iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022

News

iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022
Apple's product roadmap for 2022 reveals refreshed iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and more

News

Apple's product roadmap for 2022 reveals refreshed iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and more
2021 Apple iPad Pro to copy this MacBook feature for better connectivity

News

2021 Apple iPad Pro to copy this MacBook feature for better connectivity
Apple Days sale: Offers, discounts on iPhone 12 series, AirPods, iPad, and more

Deals

Apple Days sale: Offers, discounts on iPhone 12 series, AirPods, iPad, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Scar Megalodon Alpha समेत कई रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन फ्री रिचार्ज वाला यह मैसेज हो रहा वायरल, जानें इसकी पूरी सच्चाई

Flipkart Sale: शुरू हो गई सेल, Samsung, Realme और Oppo के इन फोन्स पर मिल रहे जबरदस्त ऑफर्स

Realme 8S 5G Review: बेहतर डिजाइन और दमदार बैटरी वाला एक बढ़िया स्मार्टफोन

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today (16th January): इंडियन सर्वर पर आज गेमर्स को फ्री मिलेंगे कई धांसू Rewards

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history
Apps
Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history
Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

News

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost
iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

News

iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far
Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

News

Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

Electric Vehicle

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers