iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

This year, Apple is ready to launch many new devices, including Mac Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac mini. As per the report, the company will also launch a redesigned version of the MacBook Air and the entry-level MacBook Pro. The tech giant could also launch an iPad Pro model equipped with wireless charging with a new external monitor. In his ‘Power On’ newsletter, Mark Gurman revealed that the Apple iPad Pro 2022 model could feature a new design and could have wireless charging support. Also Read - iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022

Apple is testing MagSafe charging technology for its new iPad Pro. It is a wireless charging system based on a magnetic environment. The company introduced this technology with the iPhone 12. According to the report, Apple may also include reverse wireless charging in this new iPad Pro, which will allow the iPad to act as a wireless charging point on its own. Also Read - Apple's product roadmap for 2022 reveals refreshed iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and more

The 9to5mac report states, “The company is testing a similar MagSafe system for the iPad Pro. Wireless charging will likely be slower than directly plugging in a charger to the iPad’s Thunderbolt port, which will remain as part of the next models.” Also Read - Apple to launch new iPad Pro with Thunderbolt port next month

Along with giving a glass body to the back of the iPad Pro, it is being said that Apple is now moving away from the aluminum body like the iPhone. The company has gradually started giving a glass body in the back with the iPhone. It is being said that Apple is testing a wireless charging system like MagSafe for iPad Pro 2022, which will be much slower than wired charging. The report warns that it is too early to speculate about the development of Apple’s new iPad Pro, which means that these features can be avoided even before the final resale.

The company’s planning regarding iPod Mini reveals that a narrow screen border can be given, while the company can remove the home button from it. Apple last made changes to the iPo\ad Mini in 2019 when it provided an A12 Bionic chipset and first-generation Apple Pencil support. Unlike other models, the Mini has thick bezels on display.

In the new generation iPad Pro and iPad Mini, Apple is also working on its thinner version, called entry-level iPad for students. At the same time, the regular iPad mini can be launched along with the iPad Mini by the end of this year.