Apple's 2019 OLED iPhone to come in 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch screen sizes and triple rear cameras

Apple is expected to launch at least three new iPhone models in 2019 and a new report says that they will be thicker to accommodate triple rear camera system.

  • Published: April 9, 2019 10:23 AM IST
Apple iPhone XI render Macotakara main

Source: Macotakara

Apple is not expected to debut the 2019 iPhone lineup until September but rumors have already started painting some of the details. Most leaks so far suggest that Apple will stick with three devices as successors to iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. However, a new report by Japanese blog Macotakara based on Apple’s supply chain claims that the 2019 iPhone lineup will be a bit different from their predecessors. Citing Chinese supply chain sources, the report claims that Apple will not only introduce specs bump to the iPhone XR and iPhone XS models, they will also come in different sizes.

The report claims that Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup will have two new OLED models with screen size of 6.1-inch and 6.5-inches. These models are reportedly redesigned in order to accommodate the rumored triple rear camera system. While Macotakara has a proven track record with its Apple predictions, the new report raises a lot of skepticism since the details seem scant and all over the place. The new 6.1-inch OLED model is said to be between the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.1-inch iPhone XR when held in hand due to its thinner bezels.

Apple iPhone XI schematics leak, shows triple rear camera setup

Also Read

Apple iPhone XI schematics leak, shows triple rear camera setup

The main body of the 6.1-inch OLED model is said to be 0.15mm thicker than the current iPhone XS but it will also result in less protruding rear camera setup. The report says that it will protrude less by about 0.5mm. The report in Japanese states that the chassis will be thicker while translated, claims it will be thinner raising serious eyebrows about Apple‘s real plan for 2019. The lenses are also said to be the largest ever on an iPhone and will feature a bigger sensor size as well. The 6.5-inch OLED model, on the other hand, is said to be new in terms of dimensions.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Hands On

It is purportedly 0.4mm thicker while the camera bump is said to be reduced by 0.25mm. It is thus likely to be 0.2mm thicker than the iPhone XS Max. The report also claims that these two OLED models will feature bilateral wireless charging similar to Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro and come bundled with 18W USB charger and USB-C to Lightning cable in the box. OnLeaks claimed on Twitter that Apple is planning to put triple rear camera setup on all three models this year, which is unlike standard practice. The details about 2019 iPhone lineup that have emerged in the last few days suggests that Apple is yet to zero in on the final roadmap.

  • Published Date: April 9, 2019 10:23 AM IST

