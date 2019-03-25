comscore
  • Apple's ‘It’s show time’ March 25 event live blog: New TV streaming, news and gaming subscription service expected
Apple's ‘It’s show time’ March 25 event live blog: New TV streaming, news and gaming subscription service expected

Apple is set to launch its long-rumored TV streaming service, the controversial news subscription service, and even a gaming subscription service.

  • Published: March 25, 2019 9:12 PM IST
Apple is all set to shake the software services segment in a major way with its “It’s show time” March 25 event. As previously noted, the company is all set to launch a number of software services today. The event is set to kick start at 10:30PM according to Indian local time. It will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in the Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Apple will live stream the event on its official website for everyone who is not able to attend the event personally. We have added details about how you can watch the live stream.

However, you can also join us here to the live blog for the launch event where we bring everything as it happens. Rumors following up to today’s event indicate that the company is set to launch its long-rumored TV streaming service, the controversial Apple news subscription service, and even a gaming subscription service. Last but not least, some rumors also indicate that the company may also launch its own credit card.

Even though the company has already launched refreshed versions of its iPad Mini, iPad Air, iMacs, and AirPods, it is a possibility that the company may reveal the refreshed version of its iPod and the Apple TV to propel its streaming effort. But regardless of the rumors and possibilities, catch everything live as it happens.

Rehan Hooda March 25, 20199:53 pm

We are 37 minutes away from the start of the event.

Rehan Hooda March 25, 20199:52 pm

The third expected subscription-based service that Apple may launch is a gaming-centric service.

Rehan Hooda March 25, 20199:44 pm

The reason for this controversy is the revenue split that Apple is demanding from news publishers.

Rehan Hooda March 25, 20199:44 pm

The news subscription service has been the center of controversy for a long time.

Rehan Hooda March 25, 20199:41 pm

Moving from TV streaming service, the company is also expected to launch its subscription-based news service.

Rehan Hooda March 25, 20199:40 pm

The company has long been rumored to transform the television industry. It’s TV streaming service is likely to be a step in that direction.

Rehan Hooda March 25, 20199:30 pm

The primary service that Apple is likely to launch is its Apple TV streaming service.

Rehan Hooda March 25, 20199:29 pm

Apple is expected to enter the software services market while launching a number of subscription-based services.

Rehan Hooda March 25, 20199:28 pm

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog for Apple’s “It’s show time” event.

