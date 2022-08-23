comscore Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro models powered by M2 chip to enter mass production later this year
  • Home
  • News
  • Apples M2 Powered Two Macbook Pro Models To Enter Production In Q4 2022
News

Apple’s M2-powered two MacBook Pro models to enter production in Q4 2022

News

Apple is expected to announce an M2 Pro chipset that uses 5nm process instead of 3nm.

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro

Apple’s rumoured two new MacBook Pro models are likely to enter mass production in Q4 2022, revealed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He further suggested that the company is expected to announce an M2 Pro chipset that uses a 5nm process. Also Read - Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India: Report

The Apple analyst tweeted that these MacBook Pro models will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch size variants. For the unversed, Apple’s M-chips are manufactured by TSMC. It was earlier rumoured that the company’s first 3nm MacBook chips will enter production later this year. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE available for under Rs 15,000 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Hence, it is expected that the upcoming MacBook models might be powered by a 5nm advanced node that is used in the latest M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. Also Read - Apple brings self-repair support to MacBooks: Check details

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently predicted that Apple will witness a jump in MacBook sales. According to him, “Apple will get more momentum from the launch of new Mac minis and high-end MacBook Pros later this year.”

Apple is expected to host a launch event in September this year. At this event, the tech giant is likely to launch its iPhone 14 series, a few new iPad models including M2 iPad Pro and 10th-gen iPad and a few Mac computers including an M2 Mac Mini.

Recently, Apple announced its ‘Self Service Repair’ program for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 series chipsets. As a part of this program, the company will prove repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store. Apple said that the program will cover more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad among others. The company will add more repairing options in the coming days.

  • Published Date: August 23, 2022 10:48 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Sony s PS VR2 is coming to markets in early 2023
Gaming
Sony s PS VR2 is coming to markets in early 2023
2023 Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted in clear images on Indian roads ahead of launch: Check details

automobile

2023 Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted in clear images on Indian roads ahead of launch: Check details

Instagram might introduce a new feature that resembles its rival BeReal app

Apps

Instagram might introduce a new feature that resembles its rival BeReal app

Apple iPhone SE available for under Rs 15,000 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Deals

Apple iPhone SE available for under Rs 15,000 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Apple brings self-repair support to MacBooks

Laptops

Apple brings self-repair support to MacBooks

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India

Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro models to enter manufacturing phase soon

Sony s PS VR2 is coming to markets in early 2023

2023 Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted in clear images on Indian roads ahead of launch: Check details

Instagram might introduce a new feature that resembles its rival BeReal app

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! Now Users Will be Able to See Status From the Chat List

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! Now Users Will be Able to See Status From the Chat List
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)
World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here

Features

World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here
Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More