Apple’s rumoured two new MacBook Pro models are likely to enter mass production in Q4 2022, revealed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He further suggested that the company is expected to announce an M2 Pro chipset that uses a 5nm process. Also Read - Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India: Report

The Apple analyst tweeted that these MacBook Pro models will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch size variants. For the unversed, Apple’s M-chips are manufactured by TSMC. It was earlier rumoured that the company’s first 3nm MacBook chips will enter production later this year. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE available for under Rs 15,000 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Hence, it is expected that the upcoming MacBook models might be powered by a 5nm advanced node that is used in the latest M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. Also Read - Apple brings self-repair support to MacBooks: Check details

New 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC’s guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 22, 2022

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently predicted that Apple will witness a jump in MacBook sales. According to him, “Apple will get more momentum from the launch of new Mac minis and high-end MacBook Pros later this year.”

Apple is expected to host a launch event in September this year. At this event, the tech giant is likely to launch its iPhone 14 series, a few new iPad models including M2 iPad Pro and 10th-gen iPad and a few Mac computers including an M2 Mac Mini.

Recently, Apple announced its ‘Self Service Repair’ program for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 series chipsets. As a part of this program, the company will prove repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store. Apple said that the program will cover more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad among others. The company will add more repairing options in the coming days.