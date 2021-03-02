Cupertino tech giant Apple is reportedly working on two MagSafe batteries for the iPhone 12 series and one version of the battery pack is rumoured to offer support for reverse wireless charging.

Tipster Jon Prosser revealed that Apple is working on two versions of the battery packs – a standard version and another premium version that offers support for wireless charging. Prosser revealed this information on his latest podcast Genius Bar report. Also Read - New iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display could launch in 2022, will get 5G chip

What will the new charging feature offer?

The reverse wireless charging technology will offer users the option of charging an iPhone 12 while simultaneously charging the Apple AirPods from the other side. Prosser derived the information about the purported battery pack from a source who is “not sure” the company will launch both the battery packs together.

According to an AppleInsider report, a filing published by the US Federal Communications Commission revealed that the iPhone 12 series that debuted last year with Apple’s MagSafe supports bilateral charging. Also Read - iPhone 13 to get 1TB storage option to sort your storage issues but at a price

Apple serious about MagSafe tech

The MagSafe charging feature is now available on all iPhone 12 smartphones and allows for magnetic accessories to be attached to the back of the iPhone including the company’s MagSafe chargers which are used to charge the device wirelessly. Also Read - Woman ordered iPhone 12 Pro Max, got Apple yogurt drink in return

Apple started working on the iPhone 12 MagSafe battery technology in February last year after the launch of the second iOS 14.5 beta. Reports suggest that there was a mention of a mysterious “battery pack” that was discovered in the code.

The report also mentions that the battery pack would only provide additional charge and will not offer a protective case the how it was in the previous iPhone battery add-ons.

The Cupertino-giant is expected to offer this battery feature as a standard on the upcoming iPhones scheduled to be launched in September this year. The charging technology could also add support for more Apple accessories and add-ons.