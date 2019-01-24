comscore
Apple's manufacturing partner Foxconn looking to make iPhones in India: Report

Apple has failed to gain any real traction in the country, primarily because of the sky-high prices of its iPhones.

  January 24, 2019 2:10 PM IST
Apple is struggling in India which is a known fact. Even though the iPhones are popular here (as they are around the world), the Cupertino-based technology major has failed to achieve any real success in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market. The reason is simple – Apple’s iPhones aren’t (and have never been) exactly affordable, and import duties inflate their sky-high prices even further. Consequently, prospective customers end up turning to the Android ecosystem, where the variety is practically limitless, both in terms of price and features. However, it seems the company is soon planning to do something about its abysmal position in the Indian smartphone market.

Last month, it was reported that Apple is planning to start assembling its premium smartphone models (e.g. iPhone X) in India, and things could start as early as this year. Now, another report has surfaced online, cementing that piece of news even further.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group is considering making its smartphones in India, citing people familiar with the matter. The move could also help in reducing Apple’s dependence on China for its manufacturing requirements. It’s been reported that executives from Foxconn could visit India soon to discuss plans for the same.

Apple AirPods 2 with ‘health monitoring’ features to launch in H1 2019: Report

Apple AirPods 2 with ‘health monitoring’ features to launch in H1 2019: Report

“Senior [Foxconn] sources, possibly including Chairman Terry Gou, plan to visit India after next months’ Lunar New Year to discuss plans,” The Wall Street Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

As mentioned by The Wall Street Journal, for India to produce high-end iPhones it, “will have to do more to develop its smartphone supply chain to compete with China, where Beijing and local governments have worked to move factories up the value chain.”

