Apple is said to host its first-ever launch event of this year on March 16. The US-based tech giant is yet to officially confirm the launch event, so, take these rumours with a pinch of salt. Media reports suggest that Apple will release its long-time rumoured AirTags and the upgraded iPad Pro and Mini at the event next month.

Let's take a quick look at everything Apple is expected to launch at the first virtual event of 2021 set for March.

Apple’s March 16 event: What to expect

This is the first virtual event of 2021 that the tech giant is reportedly planning to host for the global market.

According to a tipster, LeaksApplePro, the star of the event will be AirTags, these are small tracking tiles with Bluetooth that can be used to find lost items. With AirTags, iPhone users will be able to track down the device if it gets misplaced.

In addition, as per a report by the Economic Daily News website, Apple could also unveil the iPad Pro models and a redesigned iPad Mini. Last year’s iPad Pro model went official on March 18.

As far as the rumours are concerned, the iPad Pro 2021 will come packed with support a mini LED display. If this piece of news turns out to be true, the iPad Pro latest edition will not just offer better visuals but also save more power.

Some media reports also suggest that the upcoming iPad Pro will come with support for 5G. Rumours have also revealed that the device will come with additional built-in magnets to support some new accessories.

Details of the upcoming iPad Mini 2021 have also been revealed online. As far as the rumours and leaks are concerned, the iPad Mini could come with significantly shrunk bezels that will allow Apple to fit in more than 9-inch screen in the same design and body dimensions.