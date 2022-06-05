comscore Apple's mixed reality headset will have content created by Hollywood directors
Apple's mixed reality headset will have content created by Hollywood directors

Apple's mixed reality headset will not only come with good hardware, but it will also have great content, utilizing its full potential.

If you were getting excited about Apple’s Mixed reality headset, there’s good news for you. Apple is reportedly teaming up with Hollywood directors to offer a surreal experience with its forthcoming AR/VR headset. One of such directors involved here is Jon Favreau who’s been a director of popular Hollywood movies such as The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and initial Iron Man movies. Also Read - WWDC 2022 is in next week: Here's what we expect to see from Apple's event

Get Ready for some Hollywood-level content on Apple’s mixed reality headset

Favreau is reportedly working on delivering a mixed reality experience based on the Prehistoric Planet series on Apple TV. In case you are unaware, this series is all about the dinosaurs and the habitats of the ancient Earth. Having said that, expect a Jurassic Park-like experience on the Apple headset. Also Read - Apple iPadOS 16 to focus on improving multitasking experience: Check details

Although this piece of news excites us for the headset’s release, don’t get heated up and wait for the WWDC 2022 event. As Apple may not launch the mixed reality headset at the June 6 WWDC event. In fact, several rumors have pointed out that the release is pushed further to 2023. It’s majorly because of the technical issues that have been bugging Apple and its team behind the headset. Some employees have even left the company because of certain implications. Also Read - Global smartphone shipments to decline by 3.5%, Apple to be least affected

While the launch may be next year, Apple is still expected to give us some tidbits about the mixed reality headset. These will be in the form of some software cues for developers. As sources suggest, Apple will be introducing a toolkit, where developers can add camera and voice functionality to their apps, which will allow for a hands-free experience with Apple’s headset. So, if not a launch, at least some hints about its software features could be seen at the WWDC.

Coming to the headset’s specifications, Apple is yet to spill beans on the device. However, the AR/VR headset is expected to use the finest tech in the industry. Highly sensitive 3D modules for hand tracking, multiple camera modules for eye-tracking, and two processors of the level of Apple’s M1 chipset, which currently powers the MacBook and iMac models, are expected to be used in the mixed reality headset.

The mixed reality headset is expected to support a 4K OLED microdisplay from Sony. It will also be focused and optimized for games, eventually rivaling the Oculus Quest.

  • Published Date: June 5, 2022 5:29 PM IST

