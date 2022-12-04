comscore Apple's new iOS update will make viewing old notifications easier
Apple's new iOS update will make viewing old notifications easier

iPhone users who have installed iOS 16.2 beta 4 need only swipe upward once within Notification Centre to see both their latest and older notifications.

  • Apple has released iOS 16.2 beta 4 to beta users.
  • With this update, users need to swipe upward once within Notification Centre to see their older notifications.
  • The change to showing older notifications by default only applies to the Notification Centre.
iOS 16

Image: Apple

Apple has released its latest iOS 16.2 beta update, in which it has introduced a new feature that could help reduce users’ scrolling, i.e. old notifications will now be displayed by default without swiping. Also Read - Google starts rolling out end-to-end encryption to group chats in Messages

According to MacRumors, iPhone users who have installed iOS 16.2 beta 4 need only swipe upward once within Notification Centre to see both their latest and older notifications. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro shipments could drop by 15-20 million this holiday season: Here's why

In both iOS 16 and earlier versions, older notifications were not automatically displayed in the Notification Centre, as they were in iOS 15, and must instead be manually revealed by swiping up from the middle. Also Read - Apple rolls out new iPhone software update that you should immediately install

For example, if a user unlocks their iPhone and then locks it without interfering with it, iOS treats it as an old notification and sends it to the Notification Centre, which hides important notifications, according to the report.

It should be noted that in iOS 16.2 beta 4, the Lock Screen continues to hide older notifications unless the user swipes up from the middle of the screen.

The change to showing older notifications by default only applies to the Notification Centre, which can be accessed by swiping down from the top of the screen when the iPhone is unlocked, said the report.

In October, Apple released the first iOS 16.2 beta to developers, in which it allowed users to send a report to the company when Emergency SOS has been triggered unintentionally.

— IANS

  • Published Date: December 4, 2022 10:37 AM IST
