Apple's new Mac Pro to come with 48 CPU core M2 chip: Details here

Tech giant Apple could announce a new Mac Pro soon that will have processors "a lot more powerful" than the M2 Max with a 48 CPU core chip. As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, upcoming high-end Macs are being tested as the company prepares for their launch next year. A new generation of in-house chips, nicknamed "M2 Ultra" and "M2 Extreme", will power the machine.

It comes in two variations with 24 and 48 CPU cores, along with 76 and 152 GPU cores, and 256GB of RAM. In comparison, the base M2 comes with 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, and the unannounced M2 Max is expected to feature 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores, the report added.

There may be an update to the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as a new Mac mini, before Apple announces the new Mac Pro. In addition, Apple's new high-end laptop models will use the company's new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, while the Mac mini will use the same M2 silicon found in the company's 2022 MacBook Air, according to the report.

Apple has introduced the next-generation iPad Pro with an M2 chip that features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience and super-fast wireless connectivity, along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system.

In addition, a tipster has now claimed that Apple is working on a special version of macOS exclusively for the iPad Pro M2 to let users utilise it to the fullest potential. According to tipster Majin Bu, the iPad Pro M2 may receive a “smaller” version of macOS that is currently being tested. This macOS version is codenamed Mendocino and will likely be released as macOS 14 next year. The testing includes a 25 percent larger macOS UI meant for touchscreens since no MacBook supports a touchscreen display. The apps in the macOS version, however, would still be optimised for iPad, not the Mac.

From what Bu has said, it looks like the smaller macOS version that would be exclusive to the iPad Pro M2 would include cosmetic changes more than anything else. So, it kind of defeats the purpose because those clamouring for macOS on iPad need changes in terms of the software, not the interface. But it is difficult to tell whether or not a macOS version is under testing right now.