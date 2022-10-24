comscore Apple's new Mac Pro to come with 48 CPU core M2 chip: Details here
  • Home
  • News
  • Apples New Mac Pro To Come With 48 Cpu Core M2 Chip
News

Apple's new Mac Pro to come with 48 CPU core M2 chip

News

Upcoming high-end Macs are being tested as the company prepares for their launch next year. A new generation of in-house chips, nicknamed "M2 Ultra" and "M2 Extreme", will power the machine.

Highlights

  • Apple could announce a new Mac Pro soon.
  • It will have processors "a lot more powerful" than the M2 Max with a 48 CPU core chip.
  • A new generation of in-house chips, nicknamed M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme.
Apple MacBook Pro (1)

Apple's new Mac Pro to come with 48 CPU core M2 chip Representational image

Tech giant Apple could announce a new Mac Pro soon that will have processors “a lot more powerful” than the M2 Max with a 48 CPU core chip. As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, upcoming high-end Macs are being tested as the company prepares for their launch next year. A new generation of in-house chips, nicknamed “M2 Ultra” and “M2 Extreme”, will power the machine. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 Review: The best smartwatch money can buy

It comes in two variations with 24 and 48 CPU cores, along with 76 and 152 GPU cores, and 256GB of RAM. In comparison, the base M2 comes with 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, and the unannounced M2 Max is expected to feature 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores, the report added. Also Read - Top affordable flagship phones to buy in India right now: From iPhone 13 to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

There may be an update to the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as a new Mac mini, before Apple announces the new Mac Pro. In addition, Apple’s new high-end laptop models will use the company’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, while the Mac mini will use the same M2 silicon found in the company’s 2022 MacBook Air, according to the report. Also Read - Linkedin takes down 50 percent of 'Apple staff' accounts: Here's why

Apple has introduced the next-generation iPad Pro with an M2 chip that features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience and super-fast wireless connectivity, along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system.

In addition, a tipster has now claimed that Apple is working on a special version of macOS exclusively for the iPad Pro M2 to let users utilise it to the fullest potential. According to tipster Majin Bu, the iPad Pro M2 may receive a “smaller” version of macOS that is currently being tested. This macOS version is codenamed Mendocino and will likely be released as macOS 14 next year. The testing includes a 25 percent larger macOS UI meant for touchscreens since no MacBook supports a touchscreen display. The apps in the macOS version, however, would still be optimised for iPad, not the Mac.

From what Bu has said, it looks like the smaller macOS version that would be exclusive to the iPad Pro M2 would include cosmetic changes more than anything else. So, it kind of defeats the purpose because those clamouring for macOS on iPad need changes in terms of the software, not the interface. But it is difficult to tell whether or not a macOS version is under testing right now.

 

  • Published Date: October 24, 2022 11:16 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, October 24: How to claim codes
News
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, October 24: How to claim codes
How to download and send WhatsApp Diwali stickers

How To

How to download and send WhatsApp Diwali stickers

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Features

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Google's official Twitter account caught using an iPhone

News

Google's official Twitter account caught using an iPhone

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Purchased laptop, received stone and e-waste

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Purchased laptop, received stone and e-waste

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple's new Mac Pro to come with 48 CPU core M2 chip: Details here

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, October 24: How to claim codes

Google's official Twitter account caught using an iPhone

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Purchased laptop, received stone and e-waste

5 features of the new MoveOS 3

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform