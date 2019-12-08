Apple's new Mac Pro will be available to order from December 10

Apple’s all-new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be available for pre-orders starting December 10 in the US, according to an email that the iPhone maker has sent out to customers. The email was spotted by popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee on Twitter, The Verge reported.

The company first announced the new Mac Pro as well as the Pro Display XDR in June at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference. According to the media reports, the company had originally announced that the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR would be available sometime “this fall”. The email revealed on Saturday is the first confirmation of an actual date.

Notably, Apple’s announcement email just said that the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be “available to order” on December 10 – given the fact that many users will likely be ordering custom configurations, shipping may take longer, The Verge reported. The new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 while the Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999. The entry-level Mac Pro is set to cost $5,999, with 32GB of memory, an octa-core Intel Xeon CPU, Radeon Pro 580X graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

At WWDC 2019, Apple had introduced the much-anticipated refresh of the Mac Pro. The new Apple Mac Pro comes with aluminum frame along with complete molecularity and access to the internals. It will come with a new Intel Xeon processor with up to 28-cores, 300-watt power, up to 1.5 terabytes of RAM, PCIe expansion, two 10 gigabit ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB Type-A ports, 3.5mm audio mini-jack.

Apple also introduced an MPX Module where users can add two Radeon Pro Vega II cards. To do this, the company is using a new “Infinity fabric link” to provide performance that is 5 times faster than the usual PCI bus. It will come with support for up to 500 watts along with a huge heat sink instead of using fans. Users will also use two MPX Modules along with one Mac Pro.

Written with inputs from IANS