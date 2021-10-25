Apple had recently introduced a MacBook Pro redesign, new AirPods at its Unleashed event. The tech giant was expected to host yet another hardware event where it was likely to launch a new range of MacBook Air, just like last year. However, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple might not go as expected. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 likely to bring some interesting specs at a budget, release timeline out

According to him, he "wouldn't expect" a third Apple event this year or "any major announcements". Instead, Gurman believes that Apple is likely to introduce a new Mac Mini, larger Apple Silicon-powered iMac, iPhone SE3 and new iPad Pro next year.

Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air expected features

He further reveals that the rumoured MacBook Air is likely to come with a new design and might be powered by Apple’s in-house M2 chip that will launch in the next six to eight months. This model is expected to be the biggest redesign in MacBook Air since 2010. It is likely to come with an increased number of graphics cores paired with the same number of computing cores than its predecessor’s M1 chip. Notably, there are chances that the global chip shortage is the reason behind the delay of the MacBook Air launch.

Apple iPhone SE 3 expected features

As for iPhone SE 3, a previous report revealed that one of the key highlights of the upcoming iPhone will be 5G support. iPhone SE 3 is expected to offer an iPhone XR-like design that houses a wide notch cut out, but the screen size is likely to be smaller in comparison. It is said to include a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID embedded on to the Home button similar to the predecessor. It might even come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, similar to the iPad models.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone SE 3 might launch at CNY 3299 in China, which roughly translates to Rs 38,600. In India, it could be priced slightly on the higher side.

For the unversed, Apple has launched a new Apple Music plan dubbed the Apple Music Voice subscription plan at the recent Unleashed event. The new plan is priced at $4.99 (approximately Rs 375) globally and will be available in 17 countries, including India this fall. The plan will let users access the full catalog of Apple Music using Siri.