Apple's out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement ends on December 31; last chance to avail the offer

Apple iPhone users can get their old iPhone battery replaced at cheap prices from official service centres.

  • Published: December 27, 2018 10:47 AM IST
After admitting to slowing down older iPhones with latest iOS updates, Apple apologized publicly and offered various schemes to calm consumers. One such scheme was for iPhone owners, in which even the out-of-warranty devices were made eligible for a low-cost battery replacement.

In India, Apple reduced the battery replacement cost to almost 30 percent of the original part price. The price for replacing was reduced to Rs 1,995 instead of the previously charged costing of around Rs 6,500. Now, Apple will be discontinue the offer next Monday – December 31, 2018.

In case you missed out on the offer, here’s your last chance. All you need to do is walk-in to your nearest Apple service center or book a service appointment online via the Apple website. Since Apple has already briefed service representatives about the scheme, you can simply ask them to check for eligibility.

The list of eligible iPhone models for an out-of-warranty battery replacement includes iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone SE. While it doesn’t matter whether your iPhone is under warranty or not, what the service representative will check for is that if there is any physical damage to your device or not, which if found will quit the eligibility for this program.

In case everything is okay and the diagnostics also doesn’t show any fault in the battery, you still have an option to get it replaced at a cheaper price decided by Apple under this offer. As per Gadgets360, Apple did charge Rs 500 at the diagnostics stage for one of their devices, while the rest of the payment for battery replacement was separately paid after they’d got the device back from the service center.

  Published Date: December 27, 2018 10:47 AM IST

