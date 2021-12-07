comscore Apple's product roadmap for 2022 reveals refreshed iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and more
Apple's product roadmap for 2022 reveals refreshed iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and more

Apple tipped to introduce its first-ever Mixed Reality AR headset in 2022, a new iPhone SE 3 could be in the portfolio too.

Apple’s product catalogue for this year had a variety of options, and as per reports, 2022 is expected to be a massive year for the company. Besides the new lineup of iPhones, MacBooks, the Cupertino tech giant is tipped to venture into the AR business as well. Also Read - Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest edition of ‘Power On’ newsletter listed everything that Apple would likely bring for consumers next year. As per Gurman, from iPad Pro, MacBook Air, to iMac (the high-end model), the 2022 Apple products are said to get revamped. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Mark says that Apple might apply a new design on the upcoming iPad Pro and that it will have wireless charging support. The company will make updates to the entry-level iPad, and the iPad Air. Also Read - iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price

A redesigned MacBook Air could be baking in the oven as well, and it is said to be the biggest revamp in Apple’s product history. Besides a new design language, it is expected to ship with the next-gen M2 silicon. Moreover, a revamped high-end iMac is said to be on the list too that will have Apple’s latest chip and be placed above the new 24-inch model.

As for other refreshes, the MacBook Air 2022 is rumoured to get a bold design, and likely mimic the colourful shades of 24-inch iMacs. The laptop could get an upgraded M1 or M2 chip and might have MagSafe charging back. Reports further suggest that the next iPad could ‘benefit from the first 3-nanometer chip’ that would enhance performance and efficiency.

Moving on to the rest of the portfolio, the AirPods Pro 2 is anticipated to unveil in Q3, 2022 with a refined design, shorter stem and noise cancellation. There’s gossip around built-in sensors to aid ‘fitness tracking’ as well. While most of the products will get an upgrade version, the exciting bit comes in the AR segment. Rumours says that 2022 will witness Apple’s first-ever AR headset aka Mixed Reality headset that will likely offer dual 4K micro OLED displays, and have three prominent features– gaming media consumption, and communication.

Apple is also said to bring three new wearables including an updated Apple Watch SE, an updated base model, and a “ruggedized version” that is aimed at extreme sports enthusiasts.

“2021 was a modest year for Apple product updates, but I’d expect a wider range of new products in 2022. Let’s go down the list of what I expect to come next year,” Mark says.

An iPhone SE model is said to be in the works as well that will chip in the latest A-series mobile silicon. Lastly, the iPhone 14 lineup is expected to get ProMotion for the standard models. iPhone 14 Pro could likely get rid of the notch and feature a new titanium frame. That’s all that has been revealed by the rumour mill. We are yet to enter the new year, but if the roadmap is to be believed, the products definitely look promising. Besides with a good 7-8 months remaining before Apple make any other official statement, we would be hearing a lot about these products in the coming days.

  • Published Date: December 7, 2021 10:07 AM IST

