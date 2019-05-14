Apple's redesigned TV app with Apple TV Channels now available in over 100 countries

Apple’s redesigned TV app, which brings together all the ways to watch TV into one app, is available starting today in over 100 countries. The new TV app is available across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and select Samsung smart TVs. Alongside the new TV app, Apple has also released iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 as free software update for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV that allows customers to subscribe to Apple TV channels within the Apple TV app. Apple says with the new service, its customers will pay only for the channels they want and watch on demand directly in the application.

The Apple TV channels include popular services such as HBO, Starz, SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade and new services like MTV Hits in the United States. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker plans to add more channels over time around the world. The new Apple TV channels feature also allows Family Sharing where up to six family members can share their subscriptions using just their Apple ID and password. Among many new features, Apple’s new TV app allows subscribers to watch and download shows and movies both online and offline. This makes Apple TV app the first and only place where HBO subscribers can download movies and shows for offline viewing.

The updated application also brings personalized recommendations of shows and movies from more than 150 video applications and streaming services. It also supports over 100,000 iTunes movies and TV shows and Apple claims it has the largest collection of 4K HDR titles available to browse, buy or rent within the new Apple TV app. The new app also has a new Watch Now section that features Up Next for users to quickly find and watch their favorites with activity synced across devices.

The new Apple TV is the first act before the company transitions into a content producer. Apple TV+, the original video subscription service, will be available in the Apple TV app this fall. The updated app also has a dedicated Kids section that will highlight editorially handpicked shows and movies for kids of all ages. The new app will also be available on all 2019 Samsung smart TVs and select 2018 models. Customers with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung smart TVs can play videos and other content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to their TV. Later this year, customers with eligible Vizio, LG and Sony smart TVs will be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support.