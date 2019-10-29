comscore AirTag could be the name of Apple’s Tile-like device
Apple’s Tile-like device could be called AirTag, iOS 13.2 reveals

The AirTag will help you keep a track of items that are often lost, such as keys, wallets, and more.

  • Published: October 29, 2019 5:32 PM IST
Apple Tile Accessory

Photo: MacRumors

Apple has been rumored to launch a tile-like item tracker for months. Now, with the release of iOS 13.2, it is confirmed that the device will be called “AirTag”. A folder within the filesystem for the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system possibly confirms the name “AirTag” for the new device.

AirTag functionality detailed

The folder doesn’t have any details on the features, but it looks like the AirTags which will be paired with a user’s iPhone just like AirPods. It will allow users to track any item using the Find My app. Additionally, the folder also includes a video asset named “BatterySwap” which means AirTags will have a replaceable battery.

Also included in iOS 13.2 are three images of new battery cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The case images looks pretty similar to the battery cases for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple AirPods Pro launched

Apple has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, and sweat and water-resistant. The new AirPods Pro comes with an in-ear design, and an ultra-compact case. Apple will be selling its latest set of AirPods Pro for Rs 24,900.

AirPods Pro will also be available via Apple Premium Resellers soon. AirPods with Charging Case are available for Rs 14,900, and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case will costs Rs 18,900. Interested buyers can order the standalone Wireless Charging Case for Rs 7,500.

It has an H1 chip under the hood, which “features 10 audio cores and powers everything from sound to Siri.”AirPods Pro uses “two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit.”AirPods Pro require Apple devices running on iOS 13.2 or later. For other Apple products, you need iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

With inputs from IANS.

