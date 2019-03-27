Apple’s upcoming truly wireless Powerbeats Pro leaks online

Last week, first report came out claiming that Apple is working on a truly wireless version of its Powerbeats sports headphones. This week on Monday, 9to5mac brought the first images of the headphones, which would reportedly be called the Powerbeats Pro.

Apple’s iOS 12.2 release included images of the new headphones, which were hidden in the animations. These leaked images showcase similar design as the existing Powerbeats headphones except the wire which keeps them connected. Report mentions, that these Powerbeats Pro are truly wireless headphones much like AirPods. These are said to support “Hey, Siri”, just like the AirPods. In iOS 12.2, there is an interface which can be used to train “Hey, Siri” for the Powerbeats Pro.

In terms of design, we can see the similar clips in the Powerbeats Pro to help each earbud stay in place as the Powerbeats3. These will come in black and white color variations, as per report.

Furthermore, the Powerbeats Pro headphones can be seen with a wireless charging case. Also, there is a Lightning plug is visible on the back of the Powerbeats Pro case.

According to the last report, the Powerbeats Pro headphones will feature Apple’s new H1 wireless chip. It’s the same chip that Apple introduced alongside the second-gen AirPods last week.

There’s no word yet on the expected price or release date of the Powerbeats Pro truly wireless headphones, but considering Apple has included fairly finished-looking renders in iOS 12.2, we might not have to wait long before the official announcement.