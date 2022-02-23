comscore Applying for new Aadhaar PVC card? Here are the security benefits it offers
Applying for new Aadhaar PVC card? Here are the security benefits it offers

An aadhaar PVC card has new security features, including a hologram, guilloche pattern, ghost image, and micro text. The special thing is that this card is completely weather-proof.

aadhaar card security

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked the market not to use printed PVC Aadhaar cards due to a lack of security measures. UIDAI said in a recent tweet from its official Twitter account that it strongly discourages its use as it does not contain any security features. Also Read - Bethesda shutting down its PC launcher: All games, items, more to be shifted to Steam

The PVC Aadhaar card consists of a photograph and demographic details, a digitally signed secure QR code, and several security measures. The usable Aadhaar PVC card can be procured from UIDAI by paying Rs.50 (including GST and Speed ​​Post charges). UIDAI sends it to the address of the resident by fast Post. Also Read - iPhone 13 discounted in India, available at an effective price of Rs 50,900

UIDAI launched Aadhaar in the form of a PVC card in October last year. An aadhaar PVC card has new security features, including a hologram, guilloche pattern, ghost image, and micro text. The remarkable thing is that this card is entirely weather-proof. Now you can bring it everywhere, without worrying that it might get damaged by rain. Also Read - iQoo 9 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50MP gimbal camera launched in India

Any person can get an Aadhaar PVC card through a government agency of Aadhaar by paying Rs 50 (including GST and speed post fee). Additionally, UIDAI suggests that people avoid using PVC Aadhaar copy made from the market, as it does not have security features.

According to the UIDAI website, this card has these security features:

  • Secure QR code
  • Hologram
  • Micro text
  • Ghost Image
  • Issue date and the print date
  • Guilloche Pattern
  • Embossed based logo

How to Order Aadhaar PVC Card:

  1. Go to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.
  2. Click on “Order Aadhaar PVC Card.”
  3. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Number (UID) or 28-digit Enrolment ID.
  4. Fill in the required information on the page, including the OTP received on the registered mobile number.
  5. Click the check box next to “Terms and Conditions.”
  6. Click on the “Submit” button to complete the OTP verification.
  7. Click “Make Payment.”
  8. A new payment gateway page will open, where payment options like credit/debit card, net banking, and UPI will be available.
  9. Make the payment by choosing the appropriate option.
  • Published Date: February 23, 2022 2:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 23, 2022 2:31 PM IST

