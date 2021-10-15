Arm-based notebook PC processor market could grow to $949 million in 2021

The Arm-based notebook PC processor market saw nine-fold revenue growth in 2020, and is now expected to grow over three-fold to $949 million in 2021, according to a new report. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in October 2021: Lenovo V14, ASUS VivoBook 14, more

According to a new report by Strategy Analytics, Apple, MediaTek and Qualcomm will capture the top revenue share spots in the Arm-based notebook PC processor market in 2021. Also Read - AirPods 3 launch likely next week alongside M1X MacBook Pro models: What we know so far

“Apple and MediaTek seized the initiative in the Arm-based notebook PC processor market. Apple will capture almost 80 per cent revenue share in 2021, driven by its Apple Silicon M1. MediaTek, on the other hand, will rank number two, thanks to its early leadership in the Arm-based Chromebook PC processor market,” Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 can be grabbed at a discounted price of Rs 38,900: Check the deal

In terms of units, the Arm-based notebook PC processor shipments will grow over two-fold in 2021, capturing over 10 per cent of total notebook PC processor shipments.

“Qualcomm, despite its close partnership with Microsoft on Windows OS, couldn’t make a dent in the notebook PC market so far. Qualcomm is investing heavily in the computing market with its Nuvia acquisition, and we will see results only in 2023. In the near term, Qualcomm can focus on Chromebooks to capture share from MediaTek,” Kundojjala added.

Meanwhile, Worldwide PC shipments totaled 84.1 million units in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1 per cent from the third quarter of 2020, a Gartner report revealed recently.

As Covid-19 vaccines become more widely available, consumer and educational spending began to shift away from PCs to other priorities, slowing momentum in the market.

(With IANS inputs)