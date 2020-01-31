Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO of IBM

Indian-American Arvind Krishna will take over as the CEO of IBM – the world’s oldest technology company – as long-serving Virginia ‘Ginni’ Rometty has decided to retire, the company announced on Friday. Currently IBM’s Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software and principal architect of the company’s acquisition of Red Hat, Krishna will also be a member of the Board of Directors, effective from April 6.

Krishna, 57, leads the IBM business unit that provides the cloud and data platform on which clients build the future. His current responsibilities also include the IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research. Previously, he was general manager of IBM’s Systems and Technology Group’s development and manufacturing organization.

Prior to that he built and led many of IBM’s data-related businesses. He has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Krishna joined IBM in 1990.

“I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next Chief Executive Officer of IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Ginni and the Board have placed in me,” said Krishna. “I am looking forward to working with IBMers, Red Hatters and clients around the world at this unique time of fast-paced change in the IT industry.”

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

The 62-year old Ginni Rometty became Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM in 2012. During her tenure she made bold changes to reposition IBM for the future, investing in high value segments of the IT market and optimizing the company’s portfolio. Under Rometty’s leadership, IBM acquired 65 companies, built out key capabilities in hybrid cloud, security, industry and data, and AI both organically and inorganically, and successfully completed one of the largest technology acquisitions in history.

The company also announced that James Whitehurst, IBM Senior Vice President and CEO of Red Hat, will now be IBM President, effective April 6.

Written with inputs from IANS