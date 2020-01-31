comscore Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO of IBM | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO of IBM, James Whitehurst to be President
News

Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO of IBM, James Whitehurst to be President

News

Arvind Krishna's current responsibilities also include the IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research.

  • Published: January 31, 2020 12:35 PM IST
arvind-krishna-IBM-CEO-2020

Image via IANS

Indian-American Arvind Krishna will take over as the CEO of IBM – the world’s oldest technology company – as long-serving Virginia ‘Ginni’ Rometty has decided to retire, the company announced on Friday. Currently IBM’s Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software and principal architect of the company’s acquisition of Red Hat, Krishna will also be a member of the Board of Directors, effective from April 6.

Related Stories


Krishna, 57, leads the IBM business unit that provides the cloud and data platform on which clients build the future. His current responsibilities also include the IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research. Previously, he was general manager of IBM’s Systems and Technology Group’s development and manufacturing organization.

Amazon Prime members cross 150 million: CEO Jeff Bezos

Also Read

Amazon Prime members cross 150 million: CEO Jeff Bezos

Prior to that he built and led many of IBM’s data-related businesses. He has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Krishna joined IBM in 1990.

“I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next Chief Executive Officer of IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Ginni and the Board have placed in me,” said Krishna. “I am looking forward to working with IBMers, Red Hatters and clients around the world at this unique time of fast-paced change in the IT industry.”

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

The 62-year old Ginni Rometty became Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM in 2012. During her tenure she made bold changes to reposition IBM for the future, investing in high value segments of the IT market and optimizing the company’s portfolio. Under Rometty’s leadership, IBM acquired 65 companies, built out key capabilities in hybrid cloud, security, industry and data, and AI both organically and inorganically, and successfully completed one of the largest technology acquisitions in history.

The company also announced that James Whitehurst, IBM Senior Vice President and CEO of Red Hat, will now be IBM President, effective April 6.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 31, 2020 12:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Facebook 'Clear History' button: Everything you need to know
News
Facebook 'Clear History' button: Everything you need to know
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android 10 beta rolls out

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android 10 beta rolls out

Google Duo adds option to send note to your contacts

News

Google Duo adds option to send note to your contacts

Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO of IBM

News

Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO of IBM

Amazon crosses 150 million Prime membership subscribers

News

Amazon crosses 150 million Prime membership subscribers

Most Popular

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Facebook 'Clear History' button: Everything you need to know

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android 10 beta rolls out

Google Duo adds option to send note to your contacts

Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO of IBM

Amazon crosses 150 million Prime membership subscribers

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO of IBM

News

Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO of IBM
Honor to bring MagicBook laptops, Honor Vision smart TVs to India

News

Honor to bring MagicBook laptops, Honor Vision smart TVs to India
CES 2020: Lenovo unveils world's first foldable PC for around Rs 1,79,200

News

CES 2020: Lenovo unveils world's first foldable PC for around Rs 1,79,200
Dell Latitude 9510, Dell XPS 13 laptops with 10th gen Intel core processors launched: Price, features

News

Dell Latitude 9510, Dell XPS 13 laptops with 10th gen Intel core processors launched: Price, features
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha laptop with 2-in-1 design launched: Check features, price

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha laptop with 2-in-1 design launched: Check features, price

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Rs 45 Plan : एयरटेल का सर्विस वैलिडिटी रिचार्ज, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Infinix S5 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 18 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा 5000 रुपये का एक्स्ट्रा डिस्काउंट, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Google नए Chatbot 'Meena' पर काम, इंसानों की तरह करेगा रिप्लाई

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Streaming, score: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (Ind vs Nz) के बीच चौथा T-20 मैच आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

News

Facebook 'Clear History' button: Everything you need to know
News
Facebook 'Clear History' button: Everything you need to know
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android 10 beta rolls out

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android 10 beta rolls out
Google Duo adds option to send note to your contacts

News

Google Duo adds option to send note to your contacts
Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO of IBM

News

Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO of IBM
Amazon crosses 150 million Prime membership subscribers

News

Amazon crosses 150 million Prime membership subscribers