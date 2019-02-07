comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • As Facebook plans to merge WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger; Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns
News

As Facebook plans to merge WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger; Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns

News

Facebook is not rolling out the integration immediately and some reports indicated that the integrated system will launch sometime in 2020.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 11:10 AM IST
whatsapp messenger instagram

We already know that Facebook is planning to merge its different messaging platforms to allow users to communicate across platforms. This mean users from one platform can communicate with users from another messaging platform without leaving the app. Ever since the company revealed this plan, a majority of users have chimed in on how this move will impact the privacy and security on these platforms. This is significant because the messaging platforms that we are talking about here include WhatsApp, Instagram Direct, and Facebook Messenger. These platforms are among the most popular messaging platforms commanding millions of users across the globe.

The company is not rolling out the integration immediately and some reports indicated that the integrated system will launch sometime in 2020. This likely means that currently, the internal infrastructure of the messaging platforms is not capable of talking with other platforms. Facebook has not confirmed or shared any information on how it is planning to integrate these platforms but from the looks of it, the move is expected to cause more concern in the future.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

According to McAfee, this move is likely to impact the privacy of users in a significant way regardless of the presence of end-to-end encryption between apps. On top of that, all three platforms will continue to function as independent apps as the company pushes for increased engagement. The report highlights the issue where the fundamental differences between these platforms may be a problem. For instance, the company noted that WhatsApp just requires the phone number to work while Facebook requires a much larger amount of data to work. In the long run, this may result in more data being shared with WhatsApp.

Facebook to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram by 2020, Zuckerberg confirms

Also Read

Facebook to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram by 2020, Zuckerberg confirms

The company highlighted that though this move is likely to impact user data privacy, there are a number of ways that users can ensure that their data is better protected on the internet. According to the blog post, users should be selective about what they share on the platforms while updating their privacy settings. Users should also make sure that the apps on their devices are updated and they exercise caution while clicking links on the internet. The company also advised users to install security software on their devices to stay secure.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 11:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
thumb-img
Gaming
Delhi government tells schools games like PUBG and Fortnite are harmful for kids
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 teasers take a dig at Samsung Galaxy M series

Most Popular

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display

How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2

Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns about Facebook messaging platform merger

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns about Facebook messaging platform merger

News

Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns about Facebook messaging platform merger
We may cease to exist in India if new regulations kick in: WhatsApp

News

We may cease to exist in India if new regulations kick in: WhatsApp
Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend messages, but you need to act quickly

News

Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend messages, but you need to act quickly
Govt directs WhatsApp to come out with effective solutions against spread of fake news

News

Govt directs WhatsApp to come out with effective solutions against spread of fake news
Instagram to introduce ‘sensitivity screens’ to hide harmful content after a teenager commits suicide

News

Instagram to introduce ‘sensitivity screens’ to hide harmful content after a teenager commits suicide

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy A9 (2018) स्मार्टफोन 6 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, अब मिल रहा इतने में

Moto G7 सीरीज में आज लॉन्च होंगे 4 स्मार्टफोन! ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

रियलमी की सेल का आज है आखिरी दिन: फ्री मिल रहे हैं ईयरबड्स

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

सोनी Xperia XZ4, 6.5इंच डिस्प्ले और 52मेगापिक्सल बैक कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

News

32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch
News
32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2

News

How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

News

Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil
Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns about Facebook messaging platform merger

News

Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns about Facebook messaging platform merger