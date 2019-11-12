comscore Asianet offering cable TV pack with 100 channels at Rs 150: Check details
Asianet offering cable TV pack with 100 channels at Rs 150: All you need to know

Asianet is offering a free Set-Top Box and 100 channels. For this, customers will have to pay just Rs 150 per month (excluding 18 percent GST). Read on to know more.

  Published: November 12, 2019 11:36 AM IST
Asianet, the leading service provider in Kerala, is offering a free Set-Top Box and 100 channels. For this, customers will have to pay just Rs 150 per month (excluding 18 percent GST). It is important to note that this offer will expire after December 31, 2019. To avail this offer, users will have to pay Rs 999 as deposit charges. The entire amount will be refunded after three years, but the company will take away the free Set-Top Box (STB).

“Deposit will be refunded to subscribers after the period of three years from the date of the subscription provided STB is returned in good working conditions and all dues are cleared,” the Asianet said.  Customers can even keep the box, but then the deposited amount will not be refunded by the company. Notably, only new Asianet customers will be able to enjoy the new offer from Asianet. After December 31, 2019, Asianet confirmed that customers will have to pay the entire Cable TV channel charges.

Additionally, if you opt for other A-la-Carte channels, “the price of the pack will be increased as well,” Telecom Talk reported. Further, this Cable TV pack will include 83 FTA channels and 17 paid channels. The latter includes Asianet, Surya, Zee Keralam, Flowers, Surya Movies, Asianet Movies, Asianet Plus, Surya Music, Surya Comedy. This paid channel’s list also includes Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Kochu TV, Star Sports First, NGC, NGC Wild, Star Sports 3 and News 18 Malayalam.

Separately, in September this year, it was reported that Asianet is offering a 200Mbps plan at a starting price of Rs 500 per month with 200GB data. However, it is basically a 6-month plan available for Rs 2,999, and the effective price comes down to Rs 500. Through the 6 months period, users get a total of 1,200GB data. The next plan is available for Rs 2,499, and it includes 300GB FUP limit on a monthly basis. This plan will remain valid for four months, totalling 1200GB limit.

