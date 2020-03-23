comscore Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 coronavirus or not
Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 coronavirus or not

This feature from Apple for Sisi is essentially for people who believe they are suffering from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. 

  Published: March 23, 2020 9:06 PM IST
Apple Siri

Apple has updated its Siri voice assistant with information and assets designed to help users who have flu symptoms. This is essentially for people who believe they are suffering from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This feature will be using information provided by the US Public Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control. Siri is guiding users through a set of questions designed in part to screen for the new coronavirus, reports AppleInsider.

The feature is triggered by queries that the user will put to the intelligent assistant as Apple calls it. It is queries like “Hey Siri, do I have the coronavirus?” and “Hey Siri, I think I have COVID-19.” that will evoke this feature into effect.

Siri will ask users if the user exhibiting symptoms of the disease, such as fever, dry cough or shortness of breath. It will advise people who say they have extreme or life-threatening symptoms to consider calling 911. Meanwhile, users who answer “yes” to certain questions, specifically those referencing COVID-19 symptoms, are urged to isolate and closely monitor the situation, or contact a medical provider. If the condition is extreme, Siri directs users to the CDC’s COVID-19 webpage or the App Store, the latter of which currently features a PSA on social distancing from the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Siri’s COVID-19 protocol is currently restricted to the US.

Coronavirus in India

The Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19 has so far rattled over 110 countries across the world. The WHO declared pandemic has resulted in over 2,50,600 cases so far and over 10,250 deaths globally. In India, the virus has so far claimed 5 lives and has a total of 195 confirmed cases. 52 of the total cases in India are from Maharashtra, which remains the worst-hit state. The state recently locked down cities including Mumbai and Pune to avoid further spread of the virus.

  Published Date: March 23, 2020 9:06 PM IST

